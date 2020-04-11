WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 10, 2020

145 FPUS56 KSEW 111017

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-112300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 57 38 59 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ559-112300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 56 38 58 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ507-112300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 55 39 56 / 20 0 0

Everett 56 37 56 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ509-112300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 58 36 61 / 10 0 0

Tacoma 57 35 60 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ556-112300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 58 37 59 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ555-112300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 59 37 60 / 30 0 0

Enumclaw 55 36 59 / 20 0 0

North Bend 58 36 60 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ503-112300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 57 38 57 / 10 0 0

Sumas 58 37 59 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ506-112300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 55 38 55 / 10 0 0

Mount Vernon 60 37 59 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ001-112300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. North wind around 10 mph becoming

northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind around 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 55 38 55 / 10 0 0

Eastsound 54 41 54 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ510-112300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 58 41 58 / 10 0 0

Port Townsend 54 38 54 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ511-112300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 58 35 61 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ504-112300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 60 35 63 / 0 0 0

Olympia 58 34 61 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ512-112300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ514-112300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 54 37 55 / 10 0 0

Sequim 55 36 55 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ515-112300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 39 55 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-112300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 58 37 58 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-112300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 58 39 60 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-112300-

Olympics-

317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Snow level near 3500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 38 25 41 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ567-112300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet decreasing to

3500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet

decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 40 25 43 / 30 0 0

$$

WAZ568-112300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet decreasing to

4000 feet after midnight. North wind in the passes around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

40s to lower 50s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 46 28 50 / 20 0 0

Stevens Pass 42 25 43 / 40 0 10

$$

WAZ569-112300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

$$

