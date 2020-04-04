WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 3, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-042300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 52 40 54 / 10 20 20

WAZ559-042300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 49 38 53 / 10 20 20

WAZ507-042300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 50 40 53 / 0 10 10

Everett 50 39 52 / 0 20 10

WAZ509-042300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 54 39 57 / 10 20 20

Tacoma 52 38 55 / 10 20 20

WAZ556-042300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind

becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 53 40 55 / 0 20 20

WAZ555-042300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north

after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. North

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 54 39 57 / 0 20 20

Enumclaw 52 37 54 / 10 30 30

North Bend 54 37 57 / 10 20 30

WAZ503-042300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 51 37 54 / 0 10 10

Sumas 51 35 55 / 0 10 10

WAZ506-042300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 49 38 51 / 10 10 10

Mount Vernon 52 39 55 / 0 10 10

WAZ001-042300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 49 38 51 / 10 10 0

Eastsound 48 40 51 / 10 10 0

WAZ510-042300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 52 42 54 / 0 10 10

Port Townsend 48 38 50 / 0 10 10

WAZ511-042300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 51 37 54 / 10 20 30

WAZ504-042300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 54 38 58 / 10 30 30

Olympia 52 37 56 / 10 20 20

WAZ512-042300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

WAZ514-042300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 46 37 49 / 10 10 10

Sequim 47 36 50 / 10 20 10

WAZ515-042300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 46 38 50 / 10 10 10

WAZ516-042300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 49 35 53 / 10 10 10

WAZ517-042300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 40.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 50 40 54 / 10 20 20

WAZ513-042300-

Olympics-

253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. Freezing level near 1500 feet

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing

to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 29 24 34 / 10 20 20

WAZ567-042300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing

to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. No snow accumulation.

Freezing level near 3000 feet in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 2500 feet in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing

to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 36 26 39 / 10 10 20

WAZ568-042300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing

to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet. East wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

4000 feet. North wind in the passes to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

40s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 42 30 46 / 10 30 40

Stevens Pass 35 27 39 / 10 30 40

WAZ569-042300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing level near 1500 feet in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

