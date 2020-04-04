WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 3, 2020
_____
493 FPUS56 KSEW 040954
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
WAZ558-042300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after
midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the 50s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to
20 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 52 40 54 / 10 20 20
$$
WAZ559-042300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming north to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows
near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 49 38 53 / 10 20 20
$$
WAZ507-042300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East
wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows near 40. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 50 40 53 / 0 10 10
Everett 50 39 52 / 0 20 10
$$
WAZ509-042300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 54 39 57 / 10 20 20
Tacoma 52 38 55 / 10 20 20
$$
WAZ556-042300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind
becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 53 40 55 / 0 20 20
$$
WAZ555-042300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north
after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. North
wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 54 39 57 / 0 20 20
Enumclaw 52 37 54 / 10 30 30
North Bend 54 37 57 / 10 20 30
$$
WAZ503-042300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Northeast wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 51 37 54 / 0 10 10
Sumas 51 35 55 / 0 10 10
$$
WAZ506-042300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 49 38 51 / 10 10 10
Mount Vernon 52 39 55 / 0 10 10
$$
WAZ001-042300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Northeast wind 10 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 49 38 51 / 10 10 0
Eastsound 48 40 51 / 10 10 0
$$
WAZ510-042300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph
becoming east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 52 42 54 / 0 10 10
Port Townsend 48 38 50 / 0 10 10
$$
WAZ511-042300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 51 37 54 / 10 20 30
$$
WAZ504-042300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming north to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 54 38 58 / 10 30 30
Olympia 52 37 56 / 10 20 20
$$
WAZ512-042300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
$$
WAZ514-042300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 46 37 49 / 10 10 10
Sequim 47 36 50 / 10 20 10
$$
WAZ515-042300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 46 38 50 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ516-042300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
North wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 49 35 53 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ517-042300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 40.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 50 40 54 / 10 20 20
$$
WAZ513-042300-
Olympics-
253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in the afternoon. No snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. Freezing level near 1500 feet
in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing
to 5000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 29 24 34 / 10 20 20
$$
WAZ567-042300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing
to 2500 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. No snow accumulation.
Freezing level near 3000 feet in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing
level near 2500 feet in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing
to 5000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 36 26 39 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ568-042300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing
to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph. Gusts
to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet. East wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East
wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
4000 feet. North wind in the passes to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
40s. Light wind in the passes.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 42 30 46 / 10 30 40
Stevens Pass 35 27 39 / 10 30 40
$$
WAZ569-042300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
253 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
3000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing level near 1500 feet in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather