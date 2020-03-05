WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 4, 2020
971 FPUS56 KSEW 051133
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
333 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
WAZ558-060115-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
333 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 50.
Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 55 39 49 / 30 90 60
$$
WAZ559-060115-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
333 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the 30s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 52 35 47 / 50 90 50
$$
WAZ507-060115-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
333 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 53 39 48 / 50 90 50
Everett 52 38 46 / 50 80 50
$$
WAZ509-060115-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
333 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs near 50. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the
30s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows near 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 56 39 50 / 30 100 60
Tacoma 55 38 48 / 30 90 60
$$
WAZ556-060115-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
333 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs near 50. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 55 39 49 / 30 90 70
$$
WAZ555-060115-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
333 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower
50s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.
Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 54 35 49 / 30 100 90
Enumclaw 55 36 47 / 20 100 80
North Bend 56 35 49 / 30 100 90
$$
WAZ503-060115-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
333 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south
in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the 40s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 51 38 47 / 50 80 50
Sumas 51 35 48 / 50 100 40
$$
WAZ506-060115-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
333 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.
Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 51 39 46 / 50 60 50
Mount Vernon 52 37 48 / 50 70 50
$$
WAZ001-060115-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
333 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near
50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. Light wind
becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,
then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 51 38 46 / 50 80 40
Eastsound 50 39 46 / 50 80 40
$$
WAZ510-060115-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
333 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 53 40 50 / 50 60 40
Port Townsend 51 38 46 / 50 70 40
$$
WAZ511-060115-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
333 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a chance
of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near
30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A
slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 52 34 48 / 50 90 60
$$
WAZ504-060115-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
333 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain and snow showers
likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Light
wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows near 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A
slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs
near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 55 38 50 / 40 90 60
Olympia 54 37 48 / 40 90 50
$$
WAZ512-060115-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
333 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a chance
of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows
in the lower 30s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Rain and
snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Light
wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Snow level near
1000 feet. Lows near 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A
slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs
near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly sunny with
a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
$$
WAZ514-060115-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
333 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a chance of rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation.
Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then
rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 49 35 45 / 80 90 50
Sequim 51 35 46 / 50 80 50
$$
WAZ515-060115-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
333 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the
afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in
the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. Light wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain
showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in
the upper 20s to mid 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind becoming variable
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 46 35 45 / 100 100 60
$$
WAZ516-060115-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
333 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs
in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 46 35 46 / 100 90 80
$$
WAZ517-060115-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
333 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight
chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain
showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 49 35 48 / 80 100 50
$$
WAZ513-060115-
Olympics-
333 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then
rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1500 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 4 to
5 inches.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. Total snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 4 to 8 inches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 1000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 1000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 32 21 30 / 90 100 70
$$
WAZ567-060115-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
333 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Freezing level near
4000 feet in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to
2000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Total snow accumulation 4 to 10 inches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 1000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 34 22 32 / 50 100 70
$$
WAZ568-060115-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
333 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures
near 40. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to
2500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Southwest wind
in the passes to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to
2 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the 30s. Light wind in the passes.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1500 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 1500 feet in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 43 28 37 / 20 100 90
Stevens Pass 38 24 32 / 30 90 70
$$
WAZ569-060115-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
333 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to
3000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to
2 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 7 inches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 1500 feet in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.
$$
