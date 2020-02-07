WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
1219 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for .THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY..., Friday, Friday night, and
Saturday.
WAZ558-071200-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
1219 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. North wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to
30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 46 51 42 46 / 90 70 80 70
WAZ559-071200-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
1219 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Highs near 50. North wind to 10 mph increasing to
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 43 49 39 46 / 70 60 90 50
WAZ507-071200-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
1219 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph
increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 44 50 41 46 / 90 60 80 70
Everett 44 49 41 44 / 100 70 90 80
WAZ509-071200-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
1219 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 30 mph becoming
southwest after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 47 52 41 48 / 100 80 90 70
Tacoma 46 51 40 47 / 90 70 80 60
WAZ556-071200-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
1219 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 46 51 42 46 / 90 70 90 80
WAZ555-071200-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
1219 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. North wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 44 49 40 45 / 100 80 100 100
Enumclaw 46 50 39 44 / 100 80 90 90
North Bend 46 50 40 45 / 100 80 100 90
WAZ503-071200-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
1219 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 39 47 39 45 / 90 70 90 60
Sumas 37 46 38 45 / 90 90 100 70
WAZ506-071200-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
1219 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in
the 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 41 48 40 46 / 100 50 90 70
Mount Vernon 43 50 42 47 / 100 60 90 70
WAZ001-071200-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
1219 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west
15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
40s. Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 40 48 40 46 / 90 40 80 40
Eastsound 42 48 41 46 / 90 50 90 40
WAZ510-071200-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
1219 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to southeast
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South
wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 20 to 35 mph after midnight.
Gusts to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in
the 40s. West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 44 52 43 49 / 100 50 90 60
Port Townsend 41 50 40 46 / 100 50 80 60
WAZ511-071200-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
1219 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind
15 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 46 50 40 48 / 100 90 90 50
WAZ504-071200-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
1219 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 48 52 41 48 / 100 80 90 80
Olympia 47 51 40 47 / 100 80 90 60
WAZ512-071200-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
1219 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny
with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
WAZ514-071200-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
1219 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 40 48 38 45 / 100 50 90 50
Sequim 39 50 37 46 / 90 30 90 40
WAZ515-071200-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
1219 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
west after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 44 48 41 47 / 100 80 100 40
WAZ516-071200-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
1219 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest
wind 20 to 35 mph becoming west 25 to 40 mph after midnight.
Gusts to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. Northwest wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 44 49 41 47 / 100 90 100 40
WAZ517-071200-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
1219 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph
increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 20 to
35 mph. Gusts to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in
the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 48 51 43 48 / 100 80 90 70
WAZ513-071200-
Olympics-
1219 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No new
snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane
Ridge up to 1 inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation
near Hurricane Ridge of 3 to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation
near Hurricane Ridge 3 to 8 inches.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
2000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 30 34 24 29 / 100 60 90 60
WAZ567-071200-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
1219 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM PST SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. No new snow
accumulation.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet
decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Rain may be heavy at
times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Snow accumulation of 7 to 12 inches. Total snow
accumulation 7 to 15 inches.
.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet decreasing to
1000 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 31 35 28 33 / 100 70 100 90
WAZ568-071200-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
1219 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM PST SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rain
may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. New snow accumulation up to 4 inches.
Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of
2 to 7 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper
30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet
decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Total
snow accumulation 7 to 21 inches. Southwest wind in the passes
10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet in the evening. Northwest
wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 34 39 30 34 / 100 90 100 100
Stevens Pass 32 35 27 31 / 100 90 100 100
WAZ569-071200-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
1219 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM PST SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rain
may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. New snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 5 to
10 inches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet
decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Total
snow accumulation 13 to 28 inches.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 2000 feet in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
