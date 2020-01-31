WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 30, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
305 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
WAZ558-010000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
305 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM PST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 20 to 35 mph with
gusts to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to
30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 200 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 56 49 53 / 90 90 100
WAZ559-010000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
305 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM PST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to
40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to
35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after
midnight. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower
40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 300 feet after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 53 47 50 / 90 100 100
WAZ507-010000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
305 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Very windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South
wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph
with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 25 to 45 mph
with gusts to 60 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 25 to
35 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near sea
level. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 55 47 52 / 80 90 100
Everett 54 46 51 / 80 90 100
WAZ509-010000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
305 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM PST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
Gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 58 49 54 / 90 80 100
Tacoma 56 48 53 / 90 80 100
WAZ556-010000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
305 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM PST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 56 50 53 / 90 90 100
WAZ555-010000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
305 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM PST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
in the 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing
to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near
500 feet in the evening. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
200 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 55 46 53 / 100 90 100
Enumclaw 57 47 53 / 90 70 100
North Bend 56 49 53 / 90 80 100
WAZ503-010000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
305 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 50 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 25 to 45 mph with
gusts to 60 mph.
.SATURDAY...Very windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs near 50. Southwest wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph
becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 300 feet.
Highs near 40. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow
level near 300 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows near 30.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow likely. Highs near 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain
at times after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 53 45 51 / 90 100 100
Sumas 53 44 50 / 100 100 100
WAZ506-010000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
305 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
south 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to
60 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 400 feet.
Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow
level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near sea
level. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 54 46 51 / 90 80 100
Mount Vernon 57 47 53 / 90 70 100
WAZ001-010000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
305 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 25 to 40 mph with
gusts to 55 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow
level near 500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 200 feet.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 54 46 51 / 90 90 90
Eastsound 54 47 51 / 90 100 100
WAZ510-010000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
305 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 20 to
35 mph. Gusts to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 25 to
45 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 20 to
35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the upper
30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near sea
level. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 58 49 54 / 80 70 90
Port Townsend 55 45 51 / 60 60 80
WAZ511-010000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
305 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the 50s. North part, south wind 15 to
25 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the
afternoon. South part, southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 25 to
45 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph becoming
west in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph north part.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the
30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening. Lows
near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows near 30.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 54 47 51 / 90 100 100
WAZ504-010000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
305 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM PST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind
15 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow
level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows near 30.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 56 49 53 / 80 80 100
Olympia 55 47 52 / 90 90 100
WAZ512-010000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
305 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs near 50. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near
40. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening. Lows in
the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows near 30.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
WAZ514-010000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
305 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM PST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind
20 to 35 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs near 50. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow
level near 400 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs near 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows near 30.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 54 42 49 / 90 90 100
Sequim 56 41 51 / 60 60 90
WAZ515-010000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
305 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after
midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 25 to 40 mph becoming
southwest 20 to 40 mph after midnight. Gusts to 60 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain, snow likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
and snow in the evening. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows
near 30.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 52 43 48 / 100 100 100
WAZ516-010000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
305 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to
35 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 35 mph increasing to 50 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after
midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 30 to 45 mph becoming
southwest 25 to 45 mph after midnight. Gusts to 60 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain, snow
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind
15 to 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to
35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
and snow in the evening. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 53 43 49 / 100 100 100
WAZ517-010000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
305 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 20 to
30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 20 to 40 mph with gusts to
55 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs near 50. West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind
20 to 30 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to
40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow
level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows near 30.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 53 46 51 / 90 100 100
WAZ513-010000-
Olympics-
305 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then rain and snow late in
the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing
to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the
morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 3 to 8 inches. Total snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 3 to 9 inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet
decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow
level near 400 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet increasing to
1500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet
increasing to 5000 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 40 27 34 / 90 100 100
WAZ567-010000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
305 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.
Precipitation may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing
to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Snow may be heavy at times early in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation
of 3 to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 13 inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing
to 200 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near sea level.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Snow may be heavy at times
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet
increasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may
be heavy at times in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times in the afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 41 33 38 / 100 100 100
WAZ568-010000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
305 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. West wind in
the passes around 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.
Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing
to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times early
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures
near 40. West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet
decreasing to 400 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times
in the evening. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind in the passes around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 200 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain
and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet
increasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at
times.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may
be heavy at times in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 44 37 42 / 90 70 100
Stevens Pass 40 33 38 / 90 80 100
WAZ569-010000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
305 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing
to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the
morning. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 5 to
10 inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet decreasing
to 500 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level
near 500 feet in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain
and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to
3500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow may
be heavy at times in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
