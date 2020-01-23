WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 22, 2020

108 FPUS56 KSEW 231122

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

321 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-240000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

321 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 53 47 51 / 80 90 70

WAZ559-240000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

321 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind around 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 50 45 48 / 90 100 70

WAZ507-240000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

321 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 52 47 51 / 70 90 60

Everett 51 47 50 / 70 90 70

WAZ509-240000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

321 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 54 47 52 / 80 90 70

Tacoma 52 47 51 / 80 90 70

WAZ556-240000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

321 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 53 48 51 / 80 90 70

WAZ555-240000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

321 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 51 46 49 / 90 100 90

Enumclaw 53 45 50 / 80 90 80

North Bend 53 46 51 / 90 100 80

WAZ503-240000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

321 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 51 44 49 / 80 90 80

Sumas 50 44 48 / 80 90 90

WAZ506-240000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

321 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 52 45 50 / 70 80 80

Mount Vernon 54 48 52 / 70 90 80

WAZ001-240000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

321 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 50 45 49 / 70 80 60

Eastsound 52 46 50 / 70 90 70

WAZ510-240000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

321 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 55 49 54 / 60 90 70

Port Townsend 52 45 51 / 40 80 60

WAZ511-240000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

321 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 49 45 49 / 90 100 80

WAZ504-240000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

321 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 53 47 52 / 80 100 70

Olympia 51 47 50 / 80 100 80

WAZ512-240000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

321 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs near 50.

WAZ514-240000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

321 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming variable

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 41 48 / 50 70 60

Sequim 52 40 50 / 40 70 50

WAZ515-240000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

321 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 50.

South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 50 45 48 / 90 90 90

WAZ516-240000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

321 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 50.

South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 50 45 49 / 90 90 90

WAZ517-240000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

321 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 50.

South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near

50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 52 48 50 / 90 100 80

WAZ513-240000-

Olympics-

321 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 38 31 34 / 80 90 80

WAZ567-240000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

321 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of

2 to 7 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing

to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 39 35 37 / 90 100 90

WAZ568-240000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

321 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 30s. Southwest wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. West

wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing

to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 39 35 37 / 90 100 90

Stevens Pass 37 33 35 / 90 100 90

WAZ569-240000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

321 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 9 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing

to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

