WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

208 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-210000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

208 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 50 42 48 / 20 60 90

WAZ559-210000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

208 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 47 40 46 / 30 80 100

WAZ507-210000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

208 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near

50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 49 42 48 / 30 70 90

Everett 47 41 46 / 30 60 90

WAZ509-210000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

208 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 52 42 49 / 20 60 90

Tacoma 49 42 48 / 20 60 90

WAZ556-210000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

208 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 50. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 50 42 49 / 20 60 90

WAZ555-210000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

208 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 49 41 48 / 30 50 100

Enumclaw 49 40 48 / 10 50 90

North Bend 50 40 48 / 20 50 90

WAZ503-210000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

208 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 45 40 46 / 60 50 90

Sumas 44 39 45 / 70 60 90

WAZ506-210000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

208 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 48 42 47 / 50 60 90

Mount Vernon 50 42 48 / 50 60 90

WAZ001-210000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

208 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 47 42 48 / 70 60 80

Eastsound 47 43 48 / 70 60 90

WAZ510-210000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

208 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 51 45 50 / 40 60 80

Port Townsend 48 41 47 / 40 70 80

WAZ511-210000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

208 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 48 41 46 / 70 90 100

WAZ504-210000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

208 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 52 42 48 / 30 90 100

Olympia 50 41 47 / 30 80 90

WAZ512-210000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

208 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times late

in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

WAZ514-210000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

208 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

late in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 40 47 / 70 80 90

Sequim 49 39 48 / 60 70 80

WAZ515-210000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

208 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain late in the

morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 48 43 46 / 100 100 100

WAZ516-210000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

208 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 49 42 47 / 100 100 100

WAZ517-210000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

208 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 51 44 48 / 90 100 100

WAZ513-210000-

Olympics-

208 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow late in the morning. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to

1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be heavy

at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to

5 inches.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain, snow and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge 3 to 12 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 34 28 31 / 80 90 90

WAZ567-210000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

208 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning. A chance of snow

through the day. Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

4500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 7 to 12 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 37 31 34 / 60 50 100

WAZ568-210000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

208 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the

morning. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s. East wind

in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 4000 feet. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in the

passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet

increasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 37 29 35 / 10 50 100

Stevens Pass 32 25 31 / 20 50 100

WAZ569-210000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

208 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Total snow

accumulation 4 to 11 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may

be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

