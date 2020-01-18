WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 17, 2020

767 FPUS56 KSEW 181018

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

217 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-190000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

217 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in

the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 46 41 49 / 80 30 40

WAZ559-190000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

217 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 44 40 46 / 90 50 60

WAZ507-190000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

217 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in

the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 45 41 48 / 90 30 40

Everett 43 41 47 / 90 30 40

WAZ509-190000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

217 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

North wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 48 41 51 / 80 20 30

Tacoma 47 40 49 / 80 20 40

WAZ556-190000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

217 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 46 41 49 / 90 30 40

WAZ555-190000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

217 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Lows near 40. East wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast

after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 44 40 48 / 90 50 40

Enumclaw 45 39 49 / 90 20 30

North Bend 44 39 49 / 90 30 30

WAZ503-190000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

217 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind

25 to 40 mph becoming south 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning,

then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 43 40 47 / 80 50 50

Sumas 40 38 46 / 90 60 60

WAZ506-190000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

217 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to

50 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 44 41 48 / 60 40 40

Mount Vernon 45 42 50 / 70 40 40

WAZ001-190000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

217 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing

to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 45 41 48 / 60 30 30

Eastsound 45 42 48 / 70 50 40

WAZ510-190000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

217 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 45 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south

after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 48 45 51 / 60 30 40

Port Townsend 45 41 48 / 70 30 30

WAZ511-190000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

217 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 45 40 48 / 90 50 60

WAZ504-190000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

217 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs

near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 47 43 53 / 80 20 40

Olympia 46 41 49 / 80 20 40

WAZ512-190000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

217 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

WAZ514-190000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

217 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming south

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. North wind 15 to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 46 41 47 / 70 40 40

Sequim 47 39 49 / 60 20 30

WAZ515-190000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

217 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 47 43 47 / 90 70 70

WAZ516-190000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

217 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph decreasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 44 50 / 90 60 70

WAZ517-190000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

217 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 45 51 / 90 40 60

WAZ513-190000-

Olympics-

217 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to

4 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet

increasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 32 28 34 / 80 50 60

WAZ567-190000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

217 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 10 to 17 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of

1 to 5 inches.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 11 to

25 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing

to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 32 29 37 / 100 70 60

WAZ568-190000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

217 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 30. Southeast wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation

5 to 11 inches. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to

mid 30s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after

midnight. East wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the 30s. Southeast wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 31 28 35 / 100 60 30

Stevens Pass 28 24 31 / 100 80 30

WAZ569-190000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

217 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

