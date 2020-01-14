WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 13, 2020
_____
915 FPUS56 KSEW 140704
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for the rest of tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and
Wednesday.
WAZ558-141200-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, snow. New snow accumulation around
1 inch. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total
snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs near 30. North wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
20s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to
east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
300 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 15 to
30 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to
40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs
in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near sea level increasing to 500 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 26 31 25 34 / 80 70 30 40
$$
WAZ559-141200-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. New snow accumulation up
to 1 inch. Lows in the 20s. North wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs near 30.
North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
20s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain
and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows
near 30. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast 15 to
25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 400 feet. Highs near 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 24 30 24 32 / 60 60 30 50
$$
WAZ507-141200-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. No new snow accumulation.
Lows in the 20s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast
with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
200 feet. Lows near 30. East wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast
15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
sea level increasing to 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 25 30 24 33 / 70 60 30 40
Everett 24 28 22 31 / 70 60 40 30
$$
WAZ509-141200-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. New snow accumulation around
1 inch. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Total snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
20s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to
mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,
then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
300 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 26 32 24 35 / 80 80 30 40
Tacoma 26 31 24 33 / 70 70 30 40
$$
WAZ556-141200-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows
in the 20s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs near 30.
North wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
200 feet. Lows near 30. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to
45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 26 30 24 34 / 80 70 30 30
$$
WAZ555-141200-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. New snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
Lows 19 to 26. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow
accumulation 1 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
North wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 18 to
23. North wind to 10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Snow likely in the evening, then
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 30 to
45 mph becoming southeast 25 to 40 mph after midnight. Gusts to
55 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance
of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 24 29 21 32 / 90 70 60 40
Enumclaw 25 30 21 33 / 90 80 40 30
North Bend 25 31 21 33 / 90 80 50 30
$$
WAZ503-141200-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow. Lows 11 to 18. Northeast wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow.
Highs 18 to 25. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
after midnight. Lows 13 to 20. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with
gusts to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the 20s to lower 30s.
Northeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Cloudy with a chance of snow in
the evening, then snow after midnight. Lows in the 20s. Northeast
wind 25 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs
near 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea
level. Highs near 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet increasing
to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 15 22 16 28 / 20 20 30 40
Sumas 12 20 13 25 / 20 30 50 50
$$
WAZ506-141200-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Lows 16 to 23. North wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
20s to lower 30s. North wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 18 to
25. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east after midnight.
Gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 15 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
sea level. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 20 to
35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 20 26 22 31 / 30 20 30 40
Mount Vernon 21 29 21 33 / 30 30 30 40
$$
WAZ001-141200-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow. Lows 16 to 22. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to
45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.
Highs in the 20s. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in
the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 24.
Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs near 30. Northeast wind
20 to 40 mph. Gusts to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Snow likely in the evening, then
rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 25 to 45 mph with gusts
to 55 mph becoming east 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 19 26 20 31 / 20 10 30 40
Eastsound 19 25 21 31 / 20 10 40 50
$$
WAZ510-141200-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Lows 18 to 25. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
20s to lower 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 19 to
26. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain
and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to
40 mph increasing to 50 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.
Lows in the 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 24 31 25 35 / 30 30 30 40
Port Townsend 22 28 22 33 / 30 30 30 50
$$
WAZ511-141200-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Lows in the 20s. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph north part, east
10 to 15 mph south part.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. North part, gusts to 30 mph in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
20s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near
400 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 15 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph north part, northeast 10 to 20 mph
south part.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 500 feet. Highs near 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 25 31 24 33 / 50 40 30 50
$$
WAZ504-141200-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. New snow accumulation around 1 inch.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower
to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
20s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain
and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows
near 30. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain
and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 28 34 25 35 / 70 50 30 50
Olympia 26 32 24 34 / 50 40 30 50
$$
WAZ512-141200-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. New snow accumulation around 1 inch.
Lows in the 20s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper
20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 30s. East wind 15 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near
500 feet. Lows near 30. East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 400 feet
increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
$$
WAZ514-141200-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows 19 to 22. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid to upper 20s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 19 to
22. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing
to east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near
300 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. East wind 20 to 35 mph
with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
500 feet. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 21 28 21 32 / 20 30 40 50
Sequim 19 28 19 33 / 20 30 30 50
$$
WAZ515-141200-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow. Lows 19 to 25. East wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
20s to lower 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows
19 to 26. East wind 15 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Snow likely. Highs near 30. East wind
15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with
gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Snow in the evening, then rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. East wind 25 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.
Highs near 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain
at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 24 29 25 32 / 20 40 50 60
$$
WAZ516-141200-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in
the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation
of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the 20s. East wind 15 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Snow likely. Highs in the 30s. East wind
25 to 40 mph. Gusts to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near
500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 30 to
45 mph with gusts to 60 mph becoming southeast 25 to 40 mph with
gusts to 50 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain
and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 24 32 25 34 / 30 40 60 70
$$
WAZ517-141200-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. New snow accumulation around 1 inch.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the 30s.
East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in
the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.
East wind 20 to 40 mph. Gusts to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near
500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 25 to
40 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming southeast 15 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at
times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain
and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 29 36 29 36 / 90 60 40 70
$$
WAZ513-141200-
Olympics-
1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then snow likely in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 300 feet
increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 4000 feet.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 7 14 10 18 / 30 40 30 50
$$
WAZ567-141200-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around 1 inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of snow.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near sea level.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to
1500 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the
afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 3 11 6 16 / 40 50 60 50
$$
WAZ568-141200-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
West wind in the passes to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Afternoon pass
temperatures 14 to 18. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 9 inches. Southwest wind
in the passes around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Afternoon pass temperatures 13 to 18. Northeast wind in the
passes 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely. East wind in the passes
20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near
300 feet.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing
to 2000 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the
afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 15 18 11 18 / 90 90 60 40
Stevens Pass 11 14 6 13 / 90 90 60 40
$$
WAZ569-141200-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. New snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Total snow
accumulation 1 to 6 inches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
1000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.
$$
