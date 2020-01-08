WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in
the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
400 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 44 36 41 / 40 40 40
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north with gusts
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
300 feet. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 42 34 40 / 30 30 40
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.
East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in
the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs near 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
300 feet. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 43 36 41 / 40 40 40
Everett 42 35 39 / 60 40 50
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 40.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
400 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 300 feet. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 44 35 42 / 60 40 40
Tacoma 43 34 41 / 50 40 30
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. South wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet.
Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 300 feet. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level
near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 43 36 41 / 50 40 50
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
500 feet. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near
200 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 43 35 40 / 70 60 60
Enumclaw 42 34 39 / 60 60 50
North Bend 43 34 41 / 50 60 60
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 15 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow in
the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs near 40. Northeast
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the 30s. South wind
10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to
50 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near sea level. Highs near 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 17 to 19.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 43 33 41 / 30 20 30
Sumas 42 32 40 / 40 20 30
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southeast
wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the
40s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Gusts to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near sea level. Highs in the lower 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 43 36 41 / 30 30 30
Mount Vernon 44 36 42 / 40 30 40
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in
the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s. West wind around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to
35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 30.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 44 35 42 / 20 30 30
Eastsound 44 37 43 / 20 30 30
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in
the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. South wind
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph
with gusts to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 400 feet. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 300 feet. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 46 39 44 / 30 40 40
Port Townsend 44 35 42 / 30 30 50
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. South wind
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s. North part, south wind 15 to 30 mph
increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph
north part. South part, south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
300 feet. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level
near 200 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 43 34 41 / 30 30 20
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph
increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near
400 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 44 35 44 / 50 40 30
Olympia 43 34 42 / 50 40 30
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight
chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level
near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level
near 300 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.
Highs near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
near 300 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow
level near 200 feet. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 43 33 41 / 40 40 40
Sequim 44 31 42 / 30 30 40
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet.
Highs near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 40s. South
wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the lower
to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 43 36 42 / 50 60 20
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet.
Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 30 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 40s. South
wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid to
upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 44 35 43 / 50 60 20
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts
to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight
chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 45 38 45 / 60 40 20
Olympics-
318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to
2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 1000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 500 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
300 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow
level near 200 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 27 21 26 / 60 40 40
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 300 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near sea level.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 200 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to
1000 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 300 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near sea level.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow
level near sea level.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 29 20 26 / 50 40 40
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 30. West wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow
accumulation 4 to 7 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with
a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
400 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.
Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 300 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around
10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to
1000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30.
South wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing
to 1000 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 31 23 28 / 70 70 70
Stevens Pass 28 21 24 / 70 50 50
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow
accumulation 3 to 6 inches.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 1000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to
2000 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet
decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.
.MONDAY...Snow likely.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
