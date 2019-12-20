WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

308 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

308 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 52 45 48 / 100 100 90

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

308 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

South wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 50 43 46 / 100 100 90

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

308 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 51 44 47 / 100 100 90

Everett 49 43 45 / 100 100 90

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

308 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 53 45 49 / 100 100 90

Tacoma 52 45 48 / 100 100 90

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

308 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 51 45 47 / 100 100 90

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

308 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 52 45 48 / 100 100 100

Enumclaw 50 43 46 / 100 100 90

North Bend 52 44 48 / 100 100 90

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

308 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

east after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 48 41 46 / 100 90 80

Sumas 46 40 44 / 100 90 80

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

308 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 48 42 46 / 100 100 80

Mount Vernon 50 43 47 / 100 100 90

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

308 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 48 41 47 / 90 90 60

Eastsound 48 43 47 / 90 90 70

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

308 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 52 44 49 / 100 100 80

Port Townsend 49 40 46 / 100 100 80

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

308 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph north part, light wind

south part.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 50 42 46 / 100 100 80

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

308 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 53 44 48 / 100 100 90

Olympia 52 43 47 / 100 100 90

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

308 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

308 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 47 39 46 / 100 90 60

Sequim 48 39 46 / 100 90 60

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

308 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 47 41 46 / 100 80 60

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

308 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 39 47 / 100 90 60

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

308 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 51 44 48 / 100 100 90

Olympics-

308 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to

5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 7 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge

of 3 to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge

6 to 19 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 34 29 32 / 100 90 70

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

308 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Snow accumulation of 7 to 14 inches. Total snow accumulation

15 to 32 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 35 33 34 / 100 100 90

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

308 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind in the

passes 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Southwest wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 18 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 30s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

2000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.

East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 39 35 36 / 100 100 100

Stevens Pass 35 33 34 / 100 100 90

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

308 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Precipitation

may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Snow accumulation of 9 to 16 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Total snow

accumulation 19 to 36 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

