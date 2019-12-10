WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 9, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
306 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-110000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
306 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 47 42 50 / 70 50 60
WAZ559-110000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
306 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 46 41 48 / 60 40 70
WAZ507-110000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
306 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy after
midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 47 43 49 / 60 50 60
Everett 46 41 48 / 60 60 50
WAZ509-110000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
306 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 48 40 51 / 70 50 60
Tacoma 46 40 50 / 70 40 60
WAZ556-110000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
306 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a slight
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 47 42 49 / 60 50 50
WAZ555-110000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
306 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a slight
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 51 43 50 / 70 80 50
Enumclaw 47 39 48 / 60 50 50
North Bend 50 41 51 / 60 60 50
WAZ503-110000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
306 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind
20 to 30 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind
10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 46 39 48 / 50 40 50
Sumas 46 39 48 / 60 60 60
WAZ506-110000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
306 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind
10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 46 40 48 / 50 40 60
Mount Vernon 48 41 50 / 60 50 50
WAZ001-110000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
306 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind
15 to 30 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to
40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 46 39 49 / 40 30 60
Eastsound 46 42 49 / 70 40 70
WAZ510-110000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
306 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph
becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 49 42 52 / 50 40 60
Port Townsend 46 38 48 / 50 40 60
WAZ511-110000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
306 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 mph or less after midnight, Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 46 39 49 / 70 40 80
WAZ504-110000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
306 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. South wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 46 39 50 / 70 40 70
Olympia 46 39 49 / 70 40 70
WAZ512-110000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
306 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
WAZ514-110000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
306 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light
wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing
to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph
increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 45 38 47 / 60 30 80
Sequim 46 37 48 / 30 30 60
WAZ515-110000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
306 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 46 41 48 / 90 30 90
WAZ516-110000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
306 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three
inches possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
to 35 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 48 40 50 / 80 30 90
WAZ517-110000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
306 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three
inches possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
west in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 48 43 51 / 90 50 90
WAZ513-110000-
Olympics-
306 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet
increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane
Ridge up to 1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
4500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 34 30 35 / 60 30 80
WAZ567-110000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
306 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain
and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to
4 inches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 1000 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 38 32 36 / 60 80 60
WAZ568-110000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
306 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming
northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Light wind in the passes
becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
4000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. Light wind in the passes becoming
north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 400 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 1500 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 38 32 38 / 50 70 40
Stevens Pass 34 30 34 / 40 80 40
WAZ569-110000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
306 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow
level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow
level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
3000 feet.
