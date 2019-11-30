WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 29, 2019

_____

517 FPUS56 KSEW 301050

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

249 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-010000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

249 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 40. North wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 43 31 40 / 0 0 40

$$

WAZ559-010000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

249 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in

the morning. Highs near 40. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind becoming north

around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 42 30 39 / 0 0 50

$$

WAZ507-010000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

249 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. A chance of rain and snow in the late morning and early

afternoon, then a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 40. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 42 31 40 / 0 0 30

Everett 41 29 39 / 0 0 30

$$

WAZ509-010000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

249 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 40. North wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 43 28 41 / 0 10 50

Tacoma 43 28 39 / 0 10 50

$$

WAZ556-010000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

249 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. A

chance of rain through the day. A chance of snow late in the

morning. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 40.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 43 30 40 / 0 0 30

$$

WAZ555-010000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

249 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph. Near gaps in the terrain, gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy until early morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph, except gusts to 40 mph near gaps in

the terrain.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of snow until late afternoon.

A chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in

the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 30. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 43 28 41 / 0 0 30

Enumclaw 41 27 41 / 0 10 50

North Bend 43 27 41 / 0 0 30

$$

WAZ503-010000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

249 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 42 28 41 / 0 0 10

Sumas 43 28 41 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ506-010000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

249 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 41 30 40 / 0 0 30

Mount Vernon 43 28 42 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ001-010000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

249 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. East wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

wind around 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 42 30 41 / 0 0 20

Eastsound 42 33 41 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ510-010000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

249 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 44 31 43 / 0 0 20

Port Townsend 41 28 40 / 0 0 30

$$

WAZ511-010000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

249 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind

becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 200 feet.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow until late afternoon,

then a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 40. North wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 43 28 39 / 0 10 60

$$

WAZ504-010000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

249 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Snow

likely in the morning. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 30. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 44 28 40 / 0 30 70

Olympia 42 27 38 / 0 20 60

$$

WAZ512-010000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

249 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Rain and snow likely in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs near 40. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-010000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

249 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows near 30. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 42 29 40 / 0 0 30

Sequim 43 27 41 / 0 0 30

$$

WAZ515-010000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

249 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the late morning and early

afternoon. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 42 33 41 / 0 0 30

$$

WAZ516-010000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

249 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. A

chance of rain until late afternoon, then a slight chance of rain

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 45 29 43 / 0 0 30

$$

WAZ517-010000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

249 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Rain likely in the morning. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. East wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 40. East wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 45 33 41 / 0 20 70

$$

WAZ513-010000-

Olympics-

249 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of. Freezing level

near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 30 23 30 / 0 0 40

$$

WAZ567-010000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

249 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of. Freezing level near

1000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A chance of

snow through the day. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 32 21 29 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ568-010000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

249 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of. Freezing level near

1000 feet. East wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow through the day. A chance of

rain in the late morning and early afternoon, then a slight

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet

increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. East wind in the passes

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level near 2500 feet. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. East wind in the

passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Freezing level

near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 31 19 29 / 0 0 40

Stevens Pass 25 16 24 / 0 0 40

$$

WAZ569-010000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

249 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Cloudy with rain and snow

likely in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight

chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather