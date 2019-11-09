WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

351 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

351 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 54 48 56 / 70 30 20

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

351 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 53 46 56 / 70 30 20

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

351 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 53 48 55 / 70 30 20

Everett 52 47 54 / 70 40 20

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

351 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 55 46 58 / 70 40 20

Tacoma 54 46 56 / 70 40 20

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

351 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

near 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 54 48 57 / 70 40 20

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

351 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to

25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 55 47 58 / 60 50 30

Enumclaw 53 45 56 / 60 40 20

North Bend 56 45 58 / 70 50 20

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

351 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 53 45 56 / 60 50 20

Sumas 52 44 57 / 60 60 20

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

351 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 52 46 53 / 60 40 10

Mount Vernon 54 45 57 / 60 50 20

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

351 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 53 44 54 / 60 40 10

Eastsound 52 47 54 / 60 40 10

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

351 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 55 47 56 / 60 40 10

Port Townsend 53 43 54 / 60 30 10

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

351 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 54 44 56 / 80 30 10

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

351 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. South

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 55 44 59 / 80 40 10

Olympia 53 44 56 / 90 30 10

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

351 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. South

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

near 60. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

351 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 53 43 53 / 60 30 20

Sequim 55 43 54 / 60 30 10

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

351 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 53 46 53 / 60 40 10

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

351 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 55 44 57 / 70 40 10

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

351 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 54 47 58 / 90 40 20

Olympics-

351 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 6000 feet. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 44 40 43 / 70 40 10

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

351 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 42 39 44 / 60 70 30

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

351 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid

40s. Light wind in the passes becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Snow level near 6000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6000 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 46 40 50 / 60 50 20

Stevens Pass 42 39 45 / 60 40 30

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

351 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

