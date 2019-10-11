WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 10, 2019

_____

346 FPUS56 KSEW 111054

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

354 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-112300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

354 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 63 43 60 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ559-112300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

354 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. North wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 60 38 57 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ507-112300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

354 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 60 41 57 / 0 0 10

Everett 59 42 56 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ509-112300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

354 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 64 36 61 / 0 0 10

Tacoma 62 35 59 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ556-112300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

354 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 63 40 59 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ555-112300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

354 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 63 37 60 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 62 38 59 / 0 0 10

North Bend 64 38 61 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ503-112300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

354 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 58 39 57 / 0 0 10

Sumas 62 40 58 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ506-112300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

354 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 58 41 56 / 0 0 10

Mount Vernon 62 38 58 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ001-112300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

354 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East wind to

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 58 39 56 / 0 0 10

Eastsound 56 40 55 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ510-112300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

354 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 59 39 57 / 0 0 10

Port Townsend 57 40 55 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ511-112300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

354 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

40s. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 62 35 59 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ504-112300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

354 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 64 33 60 / 0 0 10

Olympia 62 33 59 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ512-112300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

354 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 60. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in

the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ514-112300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

354 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 56 40 54 / 0 10 20

Sequim 58 39 56 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ515-112300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

354 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 56 40 55 / 0 10 20

$$

WAZ516-112300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

354 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph

or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 61 41 58 / 0 10 20

$$

WAZ517-112300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

354 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 61 41 58 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ513-112300-

Olympics-

354 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

5500 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 47 36 42 / 0 10 20

$$

WAZ567-112300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

354 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 4000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 50 34 45 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ568-112300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

354 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet. Light wind in the passes becoming east

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 51 31 52 / 0 0 10

Stevens Pass 44 28 46 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-112300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

354 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

$$

_____

