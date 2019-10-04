WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2019

866 FPUS56 KSEW 041018

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-042300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind around 10 mph becoming

northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 59 49 60 / 50 50 30

WAZ559-042300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 58 48 60 / 50 30 30

WAZ507-042300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs near 60. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind

becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 58 49 60 / 50 60 30

Everett 57 49 58 / 60 60 30

WAZ509-042300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind

around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 60 49 62 / 60 50 30

Tacoma 59 48 61 / 60 40 30

WAZ556-042300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs near 60. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 59 50 61 / 50 60 30

WAZ555-042300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 56 48 58 / 60 70 40

Enumclaw 57 46 58 / 50 60 30

North Bend 56 47 59 / 50 70 40

WAZ503-042300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 57 48 58 / 30 40 30

Sumas 58 48 59 / 50 60 40

WAZ506-042300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 57 48 58 / 40 50 30

Mount Vernon 59 49 60 / 40 50 30

WAZ001-042300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 58 45 59 / 30 20 20

Eastsound 57 49 57 / 40 30 20

WAZ510-042300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. East wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 59 49 59 / 30 40 20

Port Townsend 58 45 58 / 50 40 20

WAZ511-042300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 59 46 61 / 60 30 30

WAZ504-042300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 60 46 62 / 60 30 30

Olympia 59 46 61 / 50 30 30

WAZ512-042300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

WAZ514-042300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 55 45 57 / 40 20 20

Sequim 57 43 58 / 30 20 20

WAZ515-042300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 56 47 58 / 40 30 30

WAZ516-042300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming west

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 58 46 60 / 50 40 30

WAZ517-042300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 58 49 61 / 60 40 40

WAZ513-042300-

Olympics-

317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet

decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 42 34 44 / 50 30 20

WAZ567-042300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 7500 feet

decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 41 38 43 / 70 70 50

WAZ568-042300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. West wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s. West wind

in the passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind in the

passes becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 44 40 46 / 50 50 40

Stevens Pass 42 38 45 / 50 60 40

WAZ569-042300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing

to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

