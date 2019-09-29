WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 28, 2019
_____
543 FPUS56 KSEW 290958
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
257 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
WAZ558-292300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
257 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to
10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 58 44 61 / 20 10 0
$$
WAZ559-292300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
257 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to
north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 57 37 59 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ507-292300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
257 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 57 44 59 / 20 10 10
Everett 56 43 58 / 20 10 0
$$
WAZ509-292300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
257 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Light wind becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 58 38 60 / 20 10 10
Tacoma 58 36 61 / 20 10 0
$$
WAZ556-292300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
257 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to
north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. East wind to 10 mph becoming
north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light wind
becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 58 42 61 / 20 10 10
$$
WAZ555-292300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
257 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to
10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 57 40 60 / 20 10 10
Enumclaw 55 37 60 / 30 10 10
North Bend 56 38 59 / 30 10 10
$$
WAZ503-292300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
257 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs near 60. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West
wind around 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. East wind around 10 mph becoming
south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
slight chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 61 39 60 / 10 0 0
Sumas 61 38 61 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-292300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
257 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 15 to
25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West
wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. East wind around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 60 42 58 / 10 0 0
Mount Vernon 62 39 60 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ001-292300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
257 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 60. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph becoming north
in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind
10 to 20 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light
wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 59 42 57 / 10 0 0
Eastsound 60 45 59 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ510-292300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
257 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind around
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming south around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 62 43 60 / 10 0 0
Port Townsend 58 43 57 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ511-292300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
257 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind
becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 58 35 62 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ504-292300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
257 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming south
around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 58 34 63 / 20 10 0
Olympia 57 35 59 / 20 10 0
$$
WAZ512-292300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
257 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind
becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
WAZ514-292300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
257 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable
to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming variable
to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 57 41 58 / 10 0 0
Sequim 58 40 59 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ515-292300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
257 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 58 41 61 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ516-292300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
257 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 60 39 61 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ517-292300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
257 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 60 39 63 / 20 10 0
$$
WAZ513-292300-
Olympics-
257 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 39 28 40 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ567-292300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
257 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
3000 feet. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. No snow accumulation.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. No snow accumulation. Freezing level near 5500 feet in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 41 30 44 / 10 0 10
$$
WAZ568-292300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
257 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower
40s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
3000 feet. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. No snow accumulation. Freezing level near 5000 feet in
the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. East wind
in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
Light wind in the passes.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind in the
passes.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 41 30 47 / 50 40 10
Stevens Pass 35 27 42 / 60 50 10
$$
WAZ569-292300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
257 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. Freezing level near 5000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to
6500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
$$
_____
