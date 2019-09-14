WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 13, 2019
_____
215 FPUS56 KSEW 141035
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
334 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
WAZ558-142300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
334 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain
at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 69 58 64 / 10 90 100
$$
WAZ559-142300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
334 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 67 56 63 / 10 100 90
$$
WAZ507-142300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
334 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in
the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 68 58 64 / 10 100 90
Everett 68 57 62 / 10 100 90
$$
WAZ509-142300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
334 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs near 70. South wind around 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain
at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to
southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 71 58 64 / 10 90 100
Tacoma 70 58 64 / 10 90 100
$$
WAZ556-142300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
334 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain
at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 70 58 64 / 10 90 100
$$
WAZ555-142300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
334 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 69 57 62 / 30 100 100
Enumclaw 70 56 62 / 10 80 100
North Bend 69 56 62 / 10 90 100
$$
WAZ503-142300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
334 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 66 57 64 / 50 100 90
Sumas 68 57 64 / 60 100 100
$$
WAZ506-142300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
334 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to lower
70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south
after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 66 57 64 / 40 100 90
Mount Vernon 67 58 64 / 40 100 100
$$
WAZ001-142300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
334 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 65 56 63 / 30 100 80
Eastsound 66 57 63 / 40 100 80
$$
WAZ510-142300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
334 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind
15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 67 57 64 / 30 100 90
Port Townsend 66 56 63 / 20 100 90
$$
WAZ511-142300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
334 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 67 57 64 / 30 100 100
$$
WAZ504-142300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
334 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one
to three inches possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in
the 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon, Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 71 57 63 / 20 100 100
Olympia 69 58 64 / 30 90 100
$$
WAZ512-142300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
334 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to lower
70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in
the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
$$
WAZ514-142300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
334 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 64 54 61 / 30 100 80
Sequim 67 55 62 / 20 100 80
$$
WAZ515-142300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
334 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 62 55 63 / 50 90 70
$$
WAZ516-142300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
334 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times in
the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 64 56 64 / 70 100 70
$$
WAZ517-142300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
334 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. South
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 66 58 64 / 40 100 90
$$
WAZ513-142300-
Olympics-
334 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts one
to three inches possible.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and snow showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane
Ridge.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
6500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in
the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 51 43 49 / 30 100 90
$$
WAZ567-142300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
334 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow
accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 53 45 50 / 60 100 100
$$
WAZ568-142300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
334 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts
a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation. Light
wind in the passes.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind in the
passes.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Light
wind in the passes.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in
the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 62 50 55 / 10 60 90
Stevens Pass 56 45 49 / 10 60 90
$$
WAZ569-142300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
334 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 10500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible. No snow accumulation.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near
6500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather