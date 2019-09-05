WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 4, 2019

419 FPUS56 KSEW 050849

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

148 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY..., Thursday, Thursday

night, and Friday.

WAZ558-051100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

148 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind

around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 58 80 61 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-051100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

148 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind

around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 56 79 59 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-051100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

148 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 56 75 59 77 / 0 0 10 0

Everett 56 78 59 78 / 0 0 10 0

$$

WAZ509-051100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

148 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 56 83 60 81 / 0 0 10 0

Tacoma 56 81 60 80 / 0 0 10 0

$$

WAZ556-051100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

148 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 57 81 61 81 / 0 0 10 0

$$

WAZ555-051100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

148 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 57 85 61 82 / 0 0 0 10

Enumclaw 54 82 59 79 / 0 0 10 0

North Bend 54 84 59 81 / 0 0 10 0

$$

WAZ503-051100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

148 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 55 78 58 76 / 10 0 0 0

Sumas 55 84 57 81 / 10 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-051100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

148 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 54 75 56 75 / 10 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 55 80 57 81 / 10 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-051100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

148 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 51 75 52 75 / 10 0 0 0

Eastsound 57 72 58 73 / 10 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-051100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

148 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 55 73 57 74 / 10 0 0 0

Port Townsend 54 72 55 72 / 0 0 10 0

$$

WAZ511-051100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

148 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 54 83 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-051100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

148 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 54 85 57 81 / 0 0 10 0

Olympia 54 83 56 80 / 0 0 10 0

$$

WAZ512-051100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

148 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ514-051100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

148 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 53 72 54 71 / 0 0 0 0

Sequim 52 74 55 74 / 0 0 10 0

$$

WAZ515-051100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

148 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 70 55 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-051100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

148 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 54 75 55 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-051100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

148 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 57 76 58 70 / 0 0 10 0

$$

WAZ513-051100-

Olympics-

148 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 47 66 50 64 / 0 0 10 0

$$

WAZ567-051100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

148 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 50 73 55 68 / 10 0 10 10

$$

WAZ568-051100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

148 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. East

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

until early morning, then a slight chance of rain in the morning.

Snow level near 12000 feet. Southeast wind in the passes around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Snow level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 70s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 50 81 56 75 / 0 10 20 20

Stevens Pass 49 76 56 71 / 0 0 20 20

$$

WAZ569-051100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

148 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

$$

