WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 5, 2019
162 FPUS56 KSEW 061010
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-062300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. Southwest wind around 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 85 61 81 / 0 0 10
WAZ559-062300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 85 58 81 / 0 0 10
WAZ507-062300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Northwest wind
around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind around 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 79 60 78 / 0 0 10
Everett 79 60 77 / 0 0 10
WAZ509-062300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind to
10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. West wind around 10 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 85 61 81 / 0 0 10
Tacoma 84 60 80 / 0 0 10
WAZ556-062300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. West wind around 10 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 86 63 82 / 0 0 10
WAZ555-062300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. West wind around
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 85 63 82 / 0 0 10
Enumclaw 83 60 79 / 0 10 10
North Bend 84 61 81 / 0 0 10
WAZ503-062300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows near 60. South wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 79 60 77 / 0 10 0
Sumas 85 60 82 / 0 0 0
WAZ506-062300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 72 57 70 / 0 0 10
Mount Vernon 79 59 76 / 0 0 10
WAZ001-062300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 75 53 73 / 0 0 10
Eastsound 76 59 76 / 0 10 10
WAZ510-062300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 69 58 68 / 0 0 10
Port Townsend 72 56 70 / 0 0 10
WAZ511-062300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 85 59 79 / 0 10 10
WAZ504-062300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 85 58 79 / 0 10 10
Olympia 84 57 79 / 0 0 10
WAZ512-062300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
WAZ514-062300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 72 56 69 / 0 0 10
Sequim 72 57 70 / 0 0 10
WAZ515-062300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 66 54 66 / 0 10 10
WAZ516-062300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 67 56 66 / 0 10 10
WAZ517-062300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. West wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 67 58 66 / 0 10 10
WAZ513-062300-
Olympics-
309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 71 56 69 / 0 10 10
WAZ567-062300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level near
10500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 78 57 77 / 0 0 0
WAZ568-062300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 80. Light wind in the passes becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Light wind in
the passes.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the upper 70s. Light wind in the passes becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower 70s. Light wind in the passes becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 81 59 78 / 10 10 20
Stevens Pass 79 58 77 / 0 10 20
WAZ569-062300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level near
11000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
