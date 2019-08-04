WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 3, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
255 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
255 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North wind
around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 88 64 88 / 0 0 0
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
255 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light
wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 87 60 87 / 0 0 0
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
255 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northwest wind around 10 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 83 61 84 / 0 0 0
Everett 82 61 84 / 0 0 0
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
255 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind around 10 mph
becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 88 62 88 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 87 61 88 / 0 0 0
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
255 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming northwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North wind around
10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 88 62 88 / 0 0 0
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
255 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming northwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 89 64 88 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 86 63 86 / 0 0 0
North Bend 86 63 87 / 0 0 0
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
255 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Southwest wind around 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 86 60 82 / 0 0 0
Sumas 90 62 88 / 0 0 0
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
255 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind
10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. West wind around 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind
around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 76 60 75 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 84 60 83 / 0 0 0
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
255 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. West wind to 10 mph becoming
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Southwest wind around
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 80 59 78 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 77 61 77 / 0 0 0
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
255 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 76 59 74 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 76 61 75 / 0 0 0
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
255 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 89 58 88 / 0 0 0
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
255 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 90 58 88 / 0 0 0
Olympia 89 58 88 / 0 0 0
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
255 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. East wind to 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
255 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind variable
to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 78 60 76 / 0 0 0
Sequim 79 61 78 / 0 0 0
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
255 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 75 57 71 / 0 0 0
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
255 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast wind
to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West
wind around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 78 56 72 / 0 0 0
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
255 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 77 57 71 / 0 0 0
Olympics-
255 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 71 58 71 / 0 0 0
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
255 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 77 58 79 / 0 0 0
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
255 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind in the
passes.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Light wind in
the passes.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 80. Light wind in the passes becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Northwest
wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 80. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 81 60 81 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 76 59 77 / 0 0 0
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
255 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
