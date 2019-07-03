WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 2, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Independence Day.
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest
around 10 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 72 56 74 / 10 0 0
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 72 53 74 / 0 0 0
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 70 55 71 / 20 0 0
Everett 70 55 72 / 20 0 0
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Southwest
wind around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 73 55 76 / 10 0 0
Tacoma 72 54 75 / 10 0 0
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north
after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South
wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 73 56 75 / 20 0 0
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around
10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 73 54 75 / 20 10 0
Enumclaw 71 53 74 / 20 0 0
North Bend 71 55 74 / 20 0 0
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts
to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 69 57 69 / 0 0 0
Sumas 72 57 71 / 0 0 10
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 70 54 70 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 72 55 73 / 10 0 0
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming
southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in
the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 70 52 69 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 69 57 68 / 0 0 10
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 68 56 68 / 10 0 0
Port Townsend 66 53 66 / 0 0 10
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northeast after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 73 52 74 / 0 0 0
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 73 51 76 / 10 0 0
Olympia 74 51 76 / 0 0 0
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 15 to
25 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 64 52 64 / 0 0 10
Sequim 67 52 67 / 0 0 10
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 64 52 63 / 10 0 10
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 67 52 66 / 10 0 0
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 66 55 64 / 10 0 0
Olympics-
251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 56 43 57 / 10 0 10
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of showers, snow and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers,
snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and showers. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 57 46 56 / 0 10 10
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to
mid 60s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming
north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near
12000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 60s. Light wind in
the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Snow level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid
to upper 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 64 48 67 / 30 10 10
Stevens Pass 60 46 61 / 20 10 0
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
