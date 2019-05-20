WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 19, 2019
569 FPUS56 KSEW 201007
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
306 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-202300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
306 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to
10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 62 51 66 / 60 70 30
WAZ559-202300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
306 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 61 46 67 / 60 70 30
WAZ507-202300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
306 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind
to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 60 49 63 / 60 70 20
Everett 60 49 64 / 60 70 20
WAZ509-202300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
306 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 62 49 66 / 60 70 30
Tacoma 61 47 66 / 60 70 30
WAZ556-202300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
306 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to
10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 62 50 66 / 60 70 30
WAZ555-202300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
306 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 62 47 67 / 70 80 30
Enumclaw 60 46 64 / 70 80 40
North Bend 62 48 66 / 60 80 40
WAZ503-202300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
306 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 60 48 67 / 60 70 10
Sumas 62 48 70 / 70 70 20
WAZ506-202300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
306 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 59 49 64 / 70 70 20
Mount Vernon 62 48 67 / 70 70 20
WAZ001-202300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
306 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 60 46 66 / 70 70 10
Eastsound 58 50 64 / 70 70 10
WAZ510-202300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
306 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts
to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 60 49 65 / 70 70 20
Port Townsend 58 45 63 / 70 70 20
WAZ511-202300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
306 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. North part, northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. South part, light wind becoming east to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 62 46 68 / 50 70 30
WAZ504-202300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
306 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 63 45 68 / 40 70 20
Olympia 63 45 68 / 40 70 30
WAZ512-202300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
306 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. North wind to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
WAZ514-202300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
306 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper
40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 57 46 63 / 70 70 20
Sequim 58 45 65 / 80 80 20
WAZ515-202300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
306 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 58 46 62 / 40 50 20
WAZ516-202300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
306 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 60 46 64 / 30 50 10
WAZ517-202300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
306 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 59 49 63 / 30 60 20
WAZ513-202300-
Olympics-
306 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane
Ridge up to 1 inch.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 42 36 50 / 70 90 20
WAZ567-202300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
306 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No
snow accumulation.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 46 39 53 / 70 90 30
WAZ568-202300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
306 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon
pass temperatures near 50. Light wind in the passes.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation. Light wind
in the passes.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid
50s. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 7500 feet. Southwest wind in the passes
around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Light wind in the passes.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 52 39 56 / 70 90 50
Stevens Pass 47 39 52 / 80 60 50
WAZ569-202300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
306 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow
accumulation.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
