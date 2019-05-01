WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 30, 2019
013 FPUS56 KSEW 011031
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
330 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
WAZ558-012300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
330 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 63 45 60 / 0 10 10
WAZ559-012300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
330 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind
becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 63 41 59 / 0 10 10
WAZ507-012300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
330 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming
east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming
northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 61 45 58 / 0 10 10
Everett 61 44 58 / 10 10 10
WAZ509-012300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
330 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 64 44 61 / 0 10 10
Tacoma 63 42 59 / 0 10 10
WAZ556-012300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
330 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind
becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 64 45 60 / 0 10 10
WAZ555-012300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
330 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light
wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 64 43 60 / 0 10 10
Enumclaw 62 42 58 / 0 10 10
North Bend 63 42 60 / 0 10 10
WAZ503-012300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
330 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 60 45 58 / 20 10 20
Sumas 62 45 58 / 20 10 20
WAZ506-012300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
330 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 58 46 57 / 20 10 10
Mount Vernon 62 45 59 / 20 20 10
WAZ001-012300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
330 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 60 44 58 / 10 10 20
Eastsound 58 46 57 / 0 10 20
WAZ510-012300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
330 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. West wind to 10 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 62 47 59 / 20 10 10
Port Townsend 59 42 56 / 20 10 10
WAZ511-012300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
330 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light
wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 64 41 59 / 0 10 10
WAZ504-012300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
330 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 64 41 61 / 0 0 10
Olympia 64 41 59 / 0 10 10
WAZ512-012300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
330 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
WAZ514-012300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
330 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs near 60. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming light in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 59 42 56 / 20 10 10
Sequim 60 41 57 / 20 20 10
WAZ515-012300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
330 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 56 44 55 / 10 20 10
WAZ516-012300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
330 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 58 43 54 / 10 10 10
WAZ517-012300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
330 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind
around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 57 45 55 / 0 10 10
WAZ513-012300-
Olympics-
330 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Snow level near 4000 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane
Ridge.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet increasing
to 9500 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 46 31 44 / 20 10 10
WAZ567-012300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
330 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing
to 8000 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 46 32 41 / 20 10 20
WAZ568-012300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
330 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. No snow accumulation.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light
wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. No
snow accumulation. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 3500 feet. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind in the
passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet. Northwest wind in
the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing
to 9000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 54 33 51 / 0 10 10
Stevens Pass 47 31 44 / 0 10 10
WAZ569-012300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
330 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet
decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet
increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet increasing
to 9500 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
