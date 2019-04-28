WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 27, 2019

_____

221 FPUS56 KSEW 281032

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-282300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 60 42 63 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ559-282300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. North wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 60 39 63 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ507-282300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 58 41 60 / 10 0 10

Everett 57 41 60 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ509-282300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 61 39 64 / 0 0 10

Tacoma 61 38 63 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ556-282300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 61 41 63 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ555-282300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 62 39 63 / 30 20 40

Enumclaw 59 38 61 / 20 10 20

North Bend 61 38 63 / 20 10 20

$$

WAZ503-282300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 61 41 62 / 0 0 0

Sumas 63 40 65 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ506-282300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 57 43 58 / 10 0 0

Mount Vernon 61 40 62 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ001-282300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 59 41 60 / 10 0 0

Eastsound 57 44 57 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ510-282300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 59 43 61 / 10 0 0

Port Townsend 56 41 57 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-282300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 63 37 65 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ504-282300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to

10 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 64 37 66 / 0 0 10

Olympia 63 37 65 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ512-282300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East wind to

10 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ514-282300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph decreasing to light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 56 40 59 / 0 0 0

Sequim 57 39 59 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-282300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 59 40 59 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-282300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to

10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 60 39 61 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-282300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 61 41 63 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ513-282300-

Olympics-

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. No

snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 42 29 44 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ567-282300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 3500 feet in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet. Freezing level near 5000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Freezing level near 5000 feet in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 46 30 47 / 20 20 20

$$

WAZ568-282300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Freezing level near 5000 feet in the morning. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind in the

passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 51 28 51 / 50 40 40

Stevens Pass 43 28 44 / 40 40 40

$$

WAZ569-282300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Freezing level near 3500 feet in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Freezing level near 5500 feet in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather