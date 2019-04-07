WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 6, 2019

_____

155 FPUS56 KSEW 070926

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-072300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 60 48 62 / 30 60 70

$$

WAZ559-072300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs near 60. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 60 43 60 / 20 50 70

$$

WAZ507-072300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until late

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 58 46 59 / 20 20 70

Everett 58 44 59 / 20 20 70

$$

WAZ509-072300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 60. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 60 45 62 / 40 60 80

Tacoma 60 44 61 / 30 60 80

$$

WAZ556-072300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs near 60. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 60 46 63 / 30 50 70

$$

WAZ555-072300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain through the day. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 60 46 63 / 50 50 70

Enumclaw 59 45 60 / 50 70 80

North Bend 60 46 63 / 50 60 80

$$

WAZ503-072300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 58 40 60 / 10 10 50

Sumas 59 41 62 / 20 10 60

$$

WAZ506-072300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 55 42 56 / 10 10 50

Mount Vernon 60 42 61 / 20 10 60

$$

WAZ001-072300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 58 42 59 / 10 10 40

Eastsound 56 44 56 / 10 10 40

$$

WAZ510-072300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming northwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 60 44 60 / 10 10 60

Port Townsend 57 41 57 / 10 10 60

$$

WAZ511-072300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 60 41 60 / 20 60 70

$$

WAZ504-072300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. North wind

to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 60. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 61 43 62 / 30 70 70

Olympia 60 43 60 / 30 70 70

$$

WAZ512-072300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

WAZ514-072300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 56 40 55 / 10 20 60

Sequim 57 40 57 / 10 20 60

$$

WAZ515-072300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to west

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 55 42 55 / 10 10 50

$$

WAZ516-072300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 57 39 59 / 10 10 60

$$

WAZ517-072300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 58 47 58 / 20 50 50

$$

WAZ513-072300-

Olympics-

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 3500 feet. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge. Freezing level near 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 41 33 42 / 10 30 60

$$

WAZ567-072300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. No snow accumulation.

Freezing level near 5500 feet in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 42 33 45 / 30 10 70

$$

WAZ568-072300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 4 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Southeast

wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Light wind in the

passes becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

9 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Light wind in the passes becoming east to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Light wind in

the passes.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Light wind in

the passes becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 49 34 51 / 80 80 90

Stevens Pass 42 34 44 / 80 60 80

$$

WAZ569-072300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning. Snow likely through the day.

A chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to

6000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 1 to 9 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather