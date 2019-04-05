WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 4, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-052300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 59 44 57 / 90 60 90

WAZ559-052300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 56 40 56 / 100 60 90

WAZ507-052300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 45 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 57 44 56 / 90 70 90

Everett 58 43 56 / 90 70 90

WAZ509-052300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to south 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 15 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 59 41 57 / 90 60 90

Tacoma 57 40 56 / 90 60 90

WAZ556-052300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 60 43 58 / 90 70 90

WAZ555-052300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 62 45 59 / 90 80 90

Enumclaw 58 41 56 / 100 60 90

North Bend 60 43 58 / 100 70 90

WAZ503-052300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 60 42 57 / 80 90 90

Sumas 62 43 58 / 90 90 90

WAZ506-052300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 56 43 54 / 80 80 80

Mount Vernon 61 43 58 / 90 80 80

WAZ001-052300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming

southeast after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 59 41 57 / 80 60 80

Eastsound 56 45 54 / 90 80 90

WAZ510-052300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the

40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph

becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 60 44 59 / 80 80 80

Port Townsend 57 40 56 / 80 60 80

WAZ511-052300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing

to southwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 55 37 56 / 100 70 100

WAZ504-052300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph increasing to south 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

20 to 30 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 57 38 57 / 100 60 90

Olympia 56 38 56 / 100 50 90

WAZ512-052300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. A

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 60.

WAZ514-052300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 55 39 54 / 90 50 90

Sequim 57 39 55 / 90 40 90

WAZ515-052300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 53 41 52 / 100 90 100

WAZ516-052300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 55 39 55 / 100 90 100

WAZ517-052300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southeast

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the 40s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast after

midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 55 44 55 / 100 90 100

WAZ513-052300-

Olympics-

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up

to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge up to 1 inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 7 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 40 31 38 / 100 60 90

WAZ567-052300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to

15 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 46 33 42 / 90 100 90

WAZ568-052300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind in the passes becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

8 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. East wind in

the passes around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Southwest wind

in the passes 10 to 20 mph becoming east around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 40s. Southwest wind in the passes around

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 50 31 47 / 100 80 90

Stevens Pass 45 31 41 / 90 90 90

WAZ569-052300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of

1 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 11 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

