WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 10, 2019
_____
659 FPUS56 KSEW 110944
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
243 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-112300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
243 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph becoming
south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 15 to
25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 51 41 48 / 10 90 80
$$
WAZ559-112300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
243 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 49 37 48 / 20 90 70
$$
WAZ507-112300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
243 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind
10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers
in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 40 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 48 39 47 / 20 80 70
Everett 47 38 45 / 20 90 70
$$
WAZ509-112300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
243 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
south after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 53 39 48 / 10 90 80
Tacoma 51 38 48 / 10 90 80
$$
WAZ556-112300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
243 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 51 39 48 / 10 90 80
$$
WAZ555-112300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
243 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to
10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 52 40 46 / 30 90 80
Enumclaw 52 37 45 / 10 90 80
North Bend 52 41 46 / 10 90 80
$$
WAZ503-112300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
243 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the
afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in
the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to
25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 45 37 46 / 40 90 60
Sumas 44 38 45 / 50 100 60
$$
WAZ506-112300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
243 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 44 38 44 / 50 90 50
Mount Vernon 48 39 47 / 50 100 60
$$
WAZ001-112300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
243 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West
wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind around 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 45 37 48 / 50 90 60
Eastsound 45 39 47 / 50 90 50
$$
WAZ510-112300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
243 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to
40 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 50 39 50 / 50 90 50
Port Townsend 46 35 47 / 50 80 50
$$
WAZ511-112300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
243 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 49 36 50 / 40 90 60
$$
WAZ504-112300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
243 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 20 to
30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight, Gusts to 40 mph
decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers
in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 52 37 49 / 20 90 70
Olympia 50 37 48 / 20 90 70
$$
WAZ512-112300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
243 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. West wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
WAZ514-112300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
243 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph
increasing to west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing
to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 45 36 47 / 70 90 40
Sequim 46 35 47 / 50 80 40
$$
WAZ515-112300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
243 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to
10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to
25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 44 38 46 / 90 100 30
$$
WAZ516-112300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
243 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 45 36 48 / 90 100 50
$$
WAZ517-112300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
243 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 49 41 50 / 80 100 80
$$
WAZ513-112300-
Olympics-
243 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 2 to 6 inches.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 32 25 32 / 80 90 50
$$
WAZ567-112300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
243 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
NOON PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing
level near 2000 feet in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 6 to 9 inches.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation around
1 inch. Total snow accumulation 7 to 10 inches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 1500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet. Freezing level near 3000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 2000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 34 28 32 / 40 100 90
$$
WAZ568-112300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
243 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
NOON PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet in the afternoon. Freezing
level near 2000 feet in the morning. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Rain may be
heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 5 to
8 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to 12 inches. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes
around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 1500 feet. North wind in the passes around 15 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Freezing level near 3000 feet
in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s. Light
wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 42 29 36 / 10 90 80
Stevens Pass 35 27 31 / 10 90 90
$$
WAZ569-112300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
243 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
NOON PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Freezing level near 2000 feet in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 5 to 10 inches.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation
of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to 14 inches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near
2000 feet. Freezing level near 3500 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 3000 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
$$
_____
