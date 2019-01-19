WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019
333 FPUS56 KSEW 190415
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for the rest of tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and
Sunday.
WAZ558-191200-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind
10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 45 51 40 48 / 100 60 20 40
$$
WAZ559-191200-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 42 49 37 45 / 100 60 20 40
$$
WAZ507-191200-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to
40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 35 mph
with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 44 51 40 46 / 100 50 20 30
Everett 44 50 39 46 / 90 60 20 30
$$
WAZ509-191200-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South
wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 43 52 37 47 / 100 60 30 50
Tacoma 42 50 37 46 / 100 50 30 40
$$
WAZ556-191200-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind
10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 44 51 39 47 / 100 60 30 40
$$
WAZ555-191200-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 46 50 41 48 / 100 80 30 50
Enumclaw 44 50 38 47 / 100 70 40 60
North Bend 47 51 41 48 / 100 70 40 60
$$
WAZ503-191200-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SATURDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 5 PM PST
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts
to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph
in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in
the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 43 50 37 46 / 90 70 30 20
Sumas 43 50 37 46 / 100 90 40 20
$$
WAZ506-191200-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind
20 to 35 mph becoming south 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts to
45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers. Lows in the 30s. North wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
east after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 44 50 40 46 / 90 70 20 20
Mount Vernon 44 52 38 48 / 90 80 30 30
$$
WAZ001-191200-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southeast
wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 42 51 38 46 / 100 50 20 20
Eastsound 45 51 40 46 / 100 60 20 20
$$
WAZ510-191200-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind
20 to 35 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to
45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 46 54 41 49 / 90 60 20 20
Port Townsend 41 50 37 46 / 100 50 20 30
$$
WAZ511-191200-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph north part.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the 40s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 40 48 36 45 / 100 70 30 40
$$
WAZ504-191200-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 42 50 37 46 / 100 50 80 60
Olympia 42 49 37 45 / 100 50 50 40
$$
WAZ512-191200-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming
east after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
WAZ514-191200-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind
25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 41 49 36 45 / 100 80 20 30
Sequim 38 50 34 46 / 100 50 20 30
$$
WAZ515-191200-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 44 49 39 46 / 100 90 20 30
$$
WAZ516-191200-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 25 to 35 mph
with gusts to 50 mph becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 40 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 42 50 36 47 / 100 90 30 30
$$
WAZ517-191200-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 20 to
35 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of
rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 45 52 40 49 / 100 60 60 40
$$
WAZ513-191200-
Olympics-
814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. New snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts
a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of
showers. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to
4500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 31 35 26 31 / 100 90 20 30
$$
WAZ567-191200-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. New snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy
at times. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to
14 inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 1500 feet.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to
2000 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the
afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 33 36 29 35 / 100 100 50 30
$$
WAZ568-191200-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet
increasing to 6500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. New snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Southeast wind in
the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to
3500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow
accumulation up to 5 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 3000 feet. North wind in the passes around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s. Light
wind in the passes.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
2000 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to
2500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 32 36 29 33 / 100 80 50 60
Stevens Pass 30 33 26 30 / 100 80 40 60
$$
WAZ569-191200-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. New snow accumulation up to 4 inches.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing
to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to
2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 8 inches.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of
showers. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to
3500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
$$
