WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019

_____

333 FPUS56 KSEW 190415

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and

Sunday.

WAZ558-191200-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 45 51 40 48 / 100 60 20 40

$$

WAZ559-191200-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 42 49 37 45 / 100 60 20 40

$$

WAZ507-191200-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 44 51 40 46 / 100 50 20 30

Everett 44 50 39 46 / 90 60 20 30

$$

WAZ509-191200-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 43 52 37 47 / 100 60 30 50

Tacoma 42 50 37 46 / 100 50 30 40

$$

WAZ556-191200-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 44 51 39 47 / 100 60 30 40

$$

WAZ555-191200-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 46 50 41 48 / 100 80 30 50

Enumclaw 44 50 38 47 / 100 70 40 60

North Bend 47 51 41 48 / 100 70 40 60

$$

WAZ503-191200-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SATURDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 5 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts

to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in

the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 43 50 37 46 / 90 70 30 20

Sumas 43 50 37 46 / 100 90 40 20

$$

WAZ506-191200-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind

20 to 35 mph becoming south 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts to

45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows in the 30s. North wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

east after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 44 50 40 46 / 90 70 20 20

Mount Vernon 44 52 38 48 / 90 80 30 30

$$

WAZ001-191200-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southeast

wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 42 51 38 46 / 100 50 20 20

Eastsound 45 51 40 46 / 100 60 20 20

$$

WAZ510-191200-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind

20 to 35 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to

45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 46 54 41 49 / 90 60 20 20

Port Townsend 41 50 37 46 / 100 50 20 30

$$

WAZ511-191200-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph north part.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 40 48 36 45 / 100 70 30 40

$$

WAZ504-191200-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 42 50 37 46 / 100 50 80 60

Olympia 42 49 37 45 / 100 50 50 40

$$

WAZ512-191200-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

east after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

WAZ514-191200-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 41 49 36 45 / 100 80 20 30

Sequim 38 50 34 46 / 100 50 20 30

$$

WAZ515-191200-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 44 49 39 46 / 100 90 20 30

$$

WAZ516-191200-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 42 50 36 47 / 100 90 30 30

$$

WAZ517-191200-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 45 52 40 49 / 100 60 60 40

$$

WAZ513-191200-

Olympics-

814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. New snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts

a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to

4500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 31 35 26 31 / 100 90 20 30

$$

WAZ567-191200-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. New snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy

at times. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to

14 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to

2000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the

afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 33 36 29 35 / 100 100 50 30

$$

WAZ568-191200-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet

increasing to 6500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. New snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Southeast wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet. North wind in the passes around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s. Light

wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to

2500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 32 36 29 33 / 100 80 50 60

Stevens Pass 30 33 26 30 / 100 80 40 60

$$

WAZ569-191200-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

814 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. New snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing

to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 8 inches.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather