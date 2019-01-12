WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019

_____

649 FPUS56 KSEW 121500

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

659 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-130000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

659 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind around

10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 54 38 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-130000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

659 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

near 50. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 51 36 49 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-130000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

659 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

East wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. North wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 52 37 49 / 0 0 0

Everett 52 37 49 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-130000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

659 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 53 35 50 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 53 32 49 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-130000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

659 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. North

wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 55 37 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-130000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

659 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 52 34 52 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 55 36 54 / 0 0 0

North Bend 54 35 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-130000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

659 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 54 33 51 / 10 0 0

Sumas 53 34 51 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ506-130000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

659 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 52 37 48 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 55 34 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-130000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

659 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 50 38 47 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 53 38 49 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-130000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

659 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind around

10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 55 36 50 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 51 37 48 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ511-130000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

659 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 52 33 50 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ504-130000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

659 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 54 31 51 / 0 0 0

Olympia 50 31 47 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-130000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

659 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. East

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-130000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

659 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 51 36 50 / 10 10 0

Sequim 52 36 50 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ515-130000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

659 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 38 52 / 20 20 0

$$

WAZ516-130000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

659 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 54 39 52 / 20 10 0

$$

WAZ517-130000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

659 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 54 38 52 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ513-130000-

Olympics-

659 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 41 30 42 / 20 20 0

$$

WAZ567-130000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

659 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 43 28 44 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ568-130000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

659 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet. East wind

in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet. East

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 37 27 36 / 10 0 0

Stevens Pass 34 24 33 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ569-130000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

659 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

$$

_____

