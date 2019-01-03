WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 2, 2019
_____
328 FPUS56 KSEW 031201
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
400 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
WAZ558-040000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
400 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 52 45 51 / 100 100 80
$$
WAZ559-040000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
400 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. North wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 48 43 49 / 100 100 90
$$
WAZ507-040000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
400 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to
30 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 50 44 50 / 100 100 60
Everett 50 44 50 / 100 100 70
$$
WAZ509-040000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
400 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 51 43 50 / 100 100 80
Tacoma 52 42 51 / 100 100 80
$$
WAZ556-040000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
400 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 52 45 51 / 100 100 80
$$
WAZ555-040000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
400 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 49 43 49 / 100 100 90
Enumclaw 52 42 50 / 100 100 80
North Bend 51 43 50 / 100 100 90
$$
WAZ503-040000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
400 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind
20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to
45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind
15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast
after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 53 45 52 / 100 100 80
Sumas 52 42 51 / 100 100 90
$$
WAZ506-040000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
400 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 20 to 35 mph with
gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph
becoming southeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 51 46 50 / 100 90 80
Mount Vernon 52 46 51 / 100 100 80
$$
WAZ001-040000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
400 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 20 to 35 mph with
gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming
southeast 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 50 44 50 / 100 100 50
Eastsound 53 45 52 / 100 100 80
$$
WAZ510-040000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
400 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind
20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers
in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 54 49 54 / 100 90 60
Port Townsend 50 44 50 / 80 90 50
$$
WAZ511-040000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
400 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after
midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph north part,
south 10 to 20 mph south part. North part, gusts to 40 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to
30 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph
in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 51 43 50 / 100 100 90
$$
WAZ504-040000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
400 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 52 44 51 / 100 100 80
Olympia 50 44 49 / 100 100 80
$$
WAZ512-040000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
400 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
$$
WAZ514-040000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
400 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast
wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40.
East wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 50.
North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind becoming variable to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 53 41 51 / 90 100 60
Sequim 53 39 51 / 80 90 40
$$
WAZ515-040000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
400 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 54 44 51 / 100 100 80
$$
WAZ516-040000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
400 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in
the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph
becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 52 44 49 / 100 100 80
$$
WAZ517-040000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
400 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 40 mph
increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in
the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind
around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 52 45 51 / 100 100 90
$$
WAZ513-040000-
Olympics-
400 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to
6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge of 3 to 8 inches.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane
Ridge of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane
Ridge 4 to 15 inches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Rain may be
heavy at times in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 36 27 33 / 100 100 90
$$
WAZ567-040000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
400 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Precipitation
may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to
3000 feet after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation
of 9 to 16 inches.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Total snow
accumulation 19 to 36 inches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
2000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.
Precipitation may be heavy at times.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rain may be
heavy at times in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 36 30 34 / 100 100 100
$$
WAZ568-040000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
400 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 3 to
8 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s. West wind
in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to
3500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. South wind in the
passes around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to
3 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 17 inches. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind in the
passes 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near
2500 feet. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
2000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.
East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 36 31 35 / 100 100 100
Stevens Pass 36 29 33 / 100 100 90
$$
WAZ569-040000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
400 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to
5500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to
3500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to
6 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 19 inches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
$$
_____
