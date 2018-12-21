WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

WAZ558-221200-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 38 46 41 49 / 30 40 90 90

WAZ559-221200-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 36 43 39 46 / 60 60 100 90

WAZ507-221200-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 38 45 40 48 / 40 50 90 90

Everett 37 44 40 47 / 40 50 90 90

WAZ509-221200-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 36 48 40 50 / 30 40 90 90

Tacoma 36 46 39 48 / 30 40 90 90

WAZ556-221200-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 37 46 40 49 / 30 40 90 90

WAZ555-221200-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Near gaps in the terrain, south wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 36 45 40 47 / 40 50 100 100

Enumclaw 34 46 39 47 / 30 40 90 90

North Bend 36 46 39 47 / 30 40 90 90

WAZ503-221200-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. East wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

40s. East wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 36 45 39 48 / 30 50 90 90

Sumas 35 44 39 47 / 40 60 100 100

WAZ506-221200-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 39 47 42 49 / 40 50 90 90

Mount Vernon 38 47 41 49 / 30 50 90 90

WAZ001-221200-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing

to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 37 47 39 49 / 40 60 90 70

Eastsound 40 47 42 49 / 50 70 90 80

WAZ510-221200-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 41 49 44 52 / 30 50 90 80

Port Townsend 37 45 39 47 / 30 50 90 80

WAZ511-221200-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North part, south

wind 15 to 25 mph. South part, north wind to 10 mph becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 36 43 38 47 / 60 70 100 90

WAZ504-221200-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 36 45 39 48 / 30 60 100 90

Olympia 36 45 39 47 / 40 50 90 90

WAZ512-221200-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

WAZ514-221200-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM

PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon, Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 36 45 39 47 / 40 60 90 90

Sequim 33 46 36 48 / 30 40 80 70

WAZ515-221200-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM

PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 39 45 41 47 / 80 90 100 100

WAZ516-221200-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM

PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 38 47 40 49 / 80 90 100 100

WAZ517-221200-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM

PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 40 47 42 50 / 60 80 100 100

WAZ513-221200-

Olympics-

308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 4 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge 2 to 10 inches.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 24 30 29 32 / 60 80 100 90

WAZ567-221200-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM

PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 8 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 7 to 12 inches. Total snow accumulation 10 to

20 inches.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 22 31 28 32 / 40 70 100 100

WAZ568-221200-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM

PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet. North wind in the passes around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to

9 inches. East wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. South wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. South wind in

the passes around 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 24 31 28 34 / 30 50 100 90

Stevens Pass 21 27 24 30 / 30 60 100 100

WAZ569-221200-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

308 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM

PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 11 inches.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

