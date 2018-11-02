WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018

629 FPUS56 KSEW 021649

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

948 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-022300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

948 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming

north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 57 50 56 / 50 20 80

$$

WAZ559-022300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

948 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 57 50 54 / 20 20 70

$$

WAZ507-022300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

948 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

increasing to south 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 56 50 56 / 90 20 80

Everett 55 49 54 / 70 30 80

$$

WAZ509-022300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

948 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming east to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 58 50 57 / 40 20 70

Tacoma 57 50 57 / 30 20 70

$$

WAZ556-022300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

948 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 56 50 56 / 90 30 80

$$

WAZ555-022300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

948 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming west 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 55 46 56 / 80 60 80

Enumclaw 54 48 54 / 70 40 70

North Bend 54 47 54 / 90 50 80

$$

WAZ503-022300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

948 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 56 50 56 / 40 30 90

Sumas 58 49 56 / 60 40 80

$$

WAZ506-022300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

948 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 54 50 56 / 20 30 100

Mount Vernon 55 49 56 / 40 40 90

$$

WAZ001-022300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

948 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming south 15 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 55 51 55 / 20 20 100

Eastsound 55 51 56 / 20 20 100

$$

WAZ510-022300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

948 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers

late in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 54 50 58 / 20 20 100

Port Townsend 54 50 56 / 20 20 80

$$

WAZ511-022300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

948 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers

late in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North part, light wind becoming

south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. South

part, southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. South part, gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. North part, gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. South

part, gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 57 51 56 / 30 20 70

$$

WAZ504-022300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

948 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 57 50 57 / 40 30 70

Olympia 56 51 56 / 40 20 70

$$

WAZ512-022300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

948 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

west in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

WAZ514-022300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

948 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers

late in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 55 49 55 / 30 20 60

Sequim 55 49 56 / 20 20 60

$$

WAZ515-022300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

948 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 52 51 57 / 40 40 90

$$

WAZ516-022300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

948 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows near 50.

South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 55 52 55 / 40 40 100

$$

WAZ517-022300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

948 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows

near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 56 53 57 / 50 30 80

$$

WAZ513-022300-

Olympics-

948 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely late in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 40 37 43 / 50 30 80

$$

WAZ567-022300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

948 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. No new snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 43 36 41 / 90 60 90

$$

WAZ568-022300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

948 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers, snow showers and a chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 7500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. No new snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. West wind in

the passes 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of

1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 7 inches. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. West wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rain

may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 46 41 46 / 90 70 80

Stevens Pass 43 35 41 / 100 70 80

$$

WAZ569-022300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

948 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers late in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet decreasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. No new snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

5500 feet. No snow accumulation.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

$$

