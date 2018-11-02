WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018

_____

880 FPUS56 KSEW 020348

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

847 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

WAZ558-021100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

847 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 54 58 49 55 / 80 40 20 50

$$

WAZ559-021100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

847 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 51 59 46 53 / 70 20 20 50

$$

WAZ507-021100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

847 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. West wind 15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 53 58 49 55 / 60 60 20 60

Everett 53 57 49 53 / 80 40 30 60

$$

WAZ509-021100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

847 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 53 58 48 56 / 80 40 20 50

Tacoma 52 58 47 56 / 80 30 20 50

$$

WAZ556-021100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

847 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 54 58 49 55 / 80 70 30 60

$$

WAZ555-021100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

847 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 51 56 47 55 / 100 90 70 70

Enumclaw 49 54 45 53 / 90 70 40 60

North Bend 49 56 44 53 / 90 90 50 70

$$

WAZ503-021100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

847 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 52 58 48 55 / 90 40 30 70

Sumas 50 58 46 55 / 90 60 40 70

$$

WAZ506-021100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

847 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 52 56 50 55 / 80 20 30 70

Mount Vernon 52 58 48 55 / 90 40 40 70

$$

WAZ001-021100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

847 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 51 57 47 54 / 70 10 20 70

Eastsound 52 57 49 55 / 70 20 20 70

$$

WAZ510-021100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

847 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 54 58 51 57 / 80 20 20 70

Port Townsend 51 57 49 55 / 70 20 20 60

$$

WAZ511-021100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

847 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph north part, gusts

to 25 mph south part.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 52 58 47 55 / 90 30 20 50

$$

WAZ504-021100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

847 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 54 58 48 56 / 80 40 20 40

Olympia 53 57 47 55 / 90 40 20 40

$$

WAZ512-021100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

847 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Lows near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

$$

WAZ514-021100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

847 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 57 45 54 / 80 30 20 50

Sequim 47 58 45 55 / 70 20 20 50

$$

WAZ515-021100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

847 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows

near 50. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west after

midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 49 55 46 56 / 90 40 40 70

$$

WAZ516-021100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

847 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows

near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph becoming west after midnight.

Gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 52 55 48 54 / 90 40 40 70

$$

WAZ517-021100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

847 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 54 58 50 56 / 100 40 30 50

$$

WAZ513-021100-

Olympics-

847 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 39 41 36 42 / 90 50 30 60

$$

WAZ567-021100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

847 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rain

may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. No new snow accumulation.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

No snow accumulation.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 43 44 37 40 / 100 90 70 80

$$

WAZ568-021100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

847 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No new snow

accumulation. West wind in the passes 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s.

West wind in the passes 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. West wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 43 48 39 45 / 100 90 70 70

Stevens Pass 40 43 36 40 / 90 100 70 80

$$

WAZ569-021100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

847 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No

new snow accumulation.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

No snow accumulation.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet

decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

$$

_____

