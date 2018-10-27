WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 27, 2018

717 FPUS56 KSEW 271459

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

759 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-272300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

759 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 58 50 55 / 50 90 70

$$

WAZ559-272300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

759 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 50.

Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 56 48 54 / 60 90 60

$$

WAZ507-272300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

759 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 57 48 55 / 30 90 60

Everett 57 48 55 / 30 90 60

$$

WAZ509-272300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

759 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 58 49 56 / 60 100 80

Tacoma 57 49 56 / 60 100 70

$$

WAZ556-272300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

759 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 59 50 56 / 30 90 70

$$

WAZ555-272300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

759 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs near 60. East wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 60 47 54 / 10 100 80

Enumclaw 58 46 53 / 50 100 80

North Bend 59 45 53 / 30 100 80

$$

WAZ503-272300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

759 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 58 49 56 / 10 90 70

Sumas 58 48 56 / 0 100 90

$$

WAZ506-272300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

759 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 56 51 55 / 20 90 70

Mount Vernon 59 48 56 / 20 90 80

$$

WAZ001-272300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

759 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 55 49 55 / 20 80 50

Eastsound 55 50 55 / 20 90 50

$$

WAZ510-272300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

759 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 57 51 57 / 30 80 70

Port Townsend 54 48 55 / 40 80 60

$$

WAZ511-272300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

759 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 56 47 55 / 70 100 70

$$

WAZ504-272300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

759 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in

the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 59 50 57 / 80 100 70

Olympia 55 49 55 / 80 100 80

$$

WAZ512-272300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

759 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in

the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

WAZ514-272300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

759 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 53 45 55 / 40 70 60

Sequim 54 44 55 / 40 70 60

$$

WAZ515-272300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

759 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 53 45 54 / 40 90 80

$$

WAZ516-272300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

759 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 56 49 53 / 50 90 80

$$

WAZ517-272300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

759 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 57 50 56 / 80 100 90

$$

WAZ513-272300-

Olympics-

759 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, snow showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 45 36 39 / 50 90 80

$$

WAZ567-272300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

759 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 46 39 41 / 0 100 100

$$

WAZ568-272300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

759 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind in the passes 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation. East

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40.

Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 50 39 45 / 40 100 90

Stevens Pass 44 34 38 / 10 100 90

$$

WAZ569-272300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

759 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

New snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

9500 feet.

$$

