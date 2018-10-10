WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018

_____

331 FPUS56 KSEW 101012

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

311 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-102300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

311 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

40s. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog until late afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. North wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 62 48 63 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ559-102300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

311 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog until late afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 40s. North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 62 42 63 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ507-102300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

311 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog until late afternoon.

Highs near 60. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs near 60. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 61 45 61 / 10 10 0

Everett 61 47 60 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ509-102300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

311 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog until late afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 62 41 63 / 10 0 0

Tacoma 62 39 63 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ556-102300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

311 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

40s. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog until late afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs near 60. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 63 46 64 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ555-102300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

311 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog until late afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming northwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 62 44 63 / 10 10 0

Enumclaw 60 43 60 / 10 10 0

North Bend 61 42 62 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ503-102300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

311 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog until late afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 40s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 61 41 61 / 10 0 0

Sumas 63 41 63 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ506-102300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

311 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog until late afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 59 46 58 / 10 0 0

Mount Vernon 63 43 62 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ001-102300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

311 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog until late afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 58 43 58 / 10 0 0

Eastsound 59 45 59 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ510-102300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

311 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog until late afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 61 44 60 / 10 0 0

Port Townsend 57 45 57 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ511-102300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

311 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog until late afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 63 39 65 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ504-102300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

311 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows near

40. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog until late afternoon. Highs in

the 60s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 64 40 66 / 10 0 0

Olympia 61 39 63 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ512-102300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

311 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog until late afternoon. Highs in

the 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

WAZ514-102300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

311 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog until late afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 58 42 58 / 10 0 0

Sequim 59 41 58 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ515-102300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

311 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows near

40. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog until late afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 60 39 61 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-102300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

311 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 60 39 61 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ517-102300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

311 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog until late afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Highs near 60. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 62 44 64 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ513-102300-

Olympics-

311 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 46 34 47 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ567-102300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

311 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 48 36 49 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ568-102300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

311 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of through the day.

Freezing level near 7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet. Light

wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet increasing to

10000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50.

Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 50 37 53 / 10 10 0

Stevens Pass 46 34 49 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ569-102300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

311 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet increasing to

10000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

$$

_____

