WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

199 FPUS56 KSEW 081026

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

325 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-082300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

325 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

near 60. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog through the day. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 56 52 59 / 60 80 60

WAZ559-082300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

325 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

near 60. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog through the day. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 56 49 59 / 60 80 40

WAZ507-082300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

325 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog through the day. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 55 49 58 / 60 90 30

Everett 55 49 57 / 60 90 30

WAZ509-082300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

325 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Light wind

becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

near 60. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog through the day. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 57 50 59 / 60 80 70

Tacoma 57 49 59 / 60 70 60

WAZ556-082300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

325 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog through the day. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 57 51 59 / 60 90 60

WAZ555-082300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

325 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 56 49 58 / 70 100 60

Enumclaw 56 48 56 / 70 100 90

North Bend 55 47 57 / 60 100 80

WAZ503-082300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

325 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog through the day. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 55 48 59 / 60 60 30

Sumas 56 48 61 / 50 70 30

WAZ506-082300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

325 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog through the day. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 55 50 57 / 60 70 20

Mount Vernon 57 49 59 / 60 80 30

WAZ001-082300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

325 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind around 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog through the day. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 55 48 57 / 60 70 20

Eastsound 55 48 57 / 60 60 20

WAZ510-082300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

325 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog through the day. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 57 50 59 / 60 70 20

Port Townsend 54 48 56 / 60 70 20

WAZ511-082300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

325 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind becoming southwest to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog through the day. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 57 50 60 / 60 50 20

WAZ504-082300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

325 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 57 50 60 / 60 50 30

Olympia 57 50 58 / 60 50 30

WAZ512-082300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

325 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60. West wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog through the day. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

WAZ514-082300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

325 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog through the day. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 54 47 58 / 60 50 10

Sequim 55 45 58 / 60 50 10

WAZ515-082300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

325 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 56 46 59 / 60 40 10

WAZ516-082300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

325 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 58 49 58 / 60 70 10

WAZ517-082300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

325 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 60. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 58 52 59 / 50 60 20

WAZ513-082300-

Olympics-

325 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 47 37 45 / 70 80 20

WAZ567-082300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

325 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 43 39 45 / 60 90 40

WAZ568-082300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

325 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Light wind

in the passes becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Northwest

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 6000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind

in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 48 41 48 / 70 100 100

Stevens Pass 42 38 43 / 60 90 80

WAZ569-082300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

325 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

