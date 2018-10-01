WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018
668 FPUS56 KSEW 011011
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
310 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-012300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
310 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind around
10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 66 56 63 / 70 70 70
$$
WAZ559-012300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
310 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 65 51 62 / 60 60 60
$$
WAZ507-012300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
310 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 66 54 63 / 60 60 60
Everett 65 55 61 / 60 60 60
$$
WAZ509-012300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
310 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind
around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 67 53 63 / 60 60 60
Tacoma 67 52 63 / 60 60 60
$$
WAZ556-012300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
310 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast wind
around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest
wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 67 55 64 / 70 70 70
$$
WAZ555-012300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
310 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 65 54 61 / 80 80 80
Enumclaw 66 51 60 / 70 70 70
North Bend 65 51 60 / 70 70 70
$$
WAZ503-012300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
310 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
East wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 63 53 59 / 60 60 60
Sumas 64 51 60 / 70 70 70
$$
WAZ506-012300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
310 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind
10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 63 53 59 / 60 60 60
Mount Vernon 66 52 61 / 60 60 60
$$
WAZ001-012300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
310 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. Light
wind becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 63 51 59 / 50 50 50
Eastsound 64 51 60 / 60 60 60
$$
WAZ510-012300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
310 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 66 53 61 / 50 50 50
Port Townsend 64 52 59 / 50 50 50
$$
WAZ511-012300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
310 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 66 50 62 / 60 60 60
$$
WAZ504-012300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
310 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 67 52 65 / 60 40 50
Olympia 65 52 62 / 60 60 60
$$
WAZ512-012300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
310 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind around 10 mph
becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ514-012300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
310 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. Light
wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 62 49 60 / 50 50 50
Sequim 63 49 59 / 50 50 50
$$
WAZ515-012300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
310 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing
to west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 62 48 58 / 70 70 50
$$
WAZ516-012300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
310 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 62 50 59 / 70 70 50
$$
WAZ517-012300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
310 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind
around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 64 53 62 / 70 70 40
$$
WAZ513-012300-
Olympics-
310 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 51 39 46 / 70 70 70
$$
WAZ567-012300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
310 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet
decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet
increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 49 43 45 / 80 80 80
$$
WAZ568-012300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
310 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the 50s. Southeast wind in the passes around
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation. West wind
in the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon
pass temperatures near 50. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. West
wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light
wind in the passes.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 57 46 52 / 70 70 70
Stevens Pass 52 43 47 / 60 60 60
$$
WAZ569-012300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
310 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
$$
