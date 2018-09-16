WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018

424 FPUS56 KSEW 161651

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

950 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-162300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

950 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Numerous showers late in the morning,

then partly sunny with scattered showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 65 51 66 / 70 30 0

$$

WAZ559-162300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

950 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Numerous showers late in the morning, then

partly sunny with scattered showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 64 45 65 / 70 20 0

$$

WAZ507-162300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

950 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Numerous showers late in the morning, then

widespread showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 64 50 64 / 70 40 10

Everett 62 50 63 / 80 50 10

$$

WAZ509-162300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

950 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Numerous showers late in the morning,

then partly sunny with scattered showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 65 47 65 / 80 20 0

Tacoma 65 45 66 / 70 20 0

$$

WAZ556-162300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

950 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Numerous showers late in the morning,

then numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 65 51 66 / 80 40 10

$$

WAZ555-162300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

950 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Widespread showers late in the morning, then

numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 61 49 66 / 90 70 10

Enumclaw 61 46 63 / 90 30 0

North Bend 61 46 65 / 90 50 0

$$

WAZ503-162300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

950 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Widespread showers late in the morning, then

numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60.

East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 61 49 63 / 80 30 10

Sumas 61 48 65 / 100 40 10

$$

WAZ506-162300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

950 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Numerous showers late in the morning, then

widespread showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 63 50 62 / 70 30 10

Mount Vernon 63 49 64 / 80 40 10

$$

WAZ001-162300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

950 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Numerous showers late in the morning,

then partly sunny with scattered showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 62 46 63 / 70 20 0

Eastsound 63 49 62 / 70 30 10

$$

WAZ510-162300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

950 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Numerous showers late in the morning, then

numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 65 50 62 / 70 30 0

Port Townsend 61 49 61 / 70 30 0

$$

WAZ511-162300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

950 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Numerous showers late in the morning, then

partly sunny with scattered showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. East wind to

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 65 45 66 / 70 10 0

$$

WAZ504-162300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

950 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Numerous showers late in the morning, then

partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 66 44 68 / 70 10 0

Olympia 63 44 66 / 70 10 0

$$

WAZ512-162300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

950 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Numerous showers late in the morning, then

partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

WAZ514-162300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

950 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Numerous showers late in the morning, then

partly sunny with scattered showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 61 46 61 / 60 20 0

Sequim 62 46 62 / 70 20 0

$$

WAZ515-162300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

950 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Numerous showers late in the morning, then

partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 61 45 63 / 60 10 0

$$

WAZ516-162300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

950 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Numerous showers late in the morning, then

partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 60 45 63 / 60 10 0

$$

WAZ517-162300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

950 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Numerous showers late in the morning,

then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 62 48 66 / 70 10 0

$$

WAZ513-162300-

Olympics-

950 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Widespread showers late in the morning, then

numerous showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. No new snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 46 35 48 / 80 30 10

$$

WAZ567-162300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

950 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Widespread showers late in the morning, then

widespread showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. No new snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. No snow accumulation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 46 38 53 / 100 80 10

$$

WAZ568-162300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

950 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Widespread showers late in the morning, then

widespread showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. No new snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind in the

passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 52 38 58 / 100 50 10

Stevens Pass 46 36 53 / 100 50 10

$$

WAZ569-162300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

950 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Widespread showers late in the morning, then

numerous showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. New snow accumulation up to

1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

$$

