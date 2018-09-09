WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 9, 2018
_____
004 FPUS56 KSEW 092110
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-101100-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 57 66 56 63 / 70 50 40 60
$$
WAZ559-101100-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance
of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50. South
wind around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 52 66 51 63 / 70 50 30 60
$$
WAZ507-101100-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 55 66 54 64 / 60 50 50 70
Everett 55 64 54 62 / 70 50 60 70
$$
WAZ509-101100-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south
to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50. South
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 55 66 53 64 / 80 50 50 60
Tacoma 54 67 51 65 / 70 50 40 70
$$
WAZ556-101100-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 57 67 55 65 / 70 50 50 70
$$
WAZ555-101100-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind
to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50. South
wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 55 66 54 63 / 90 60 70 70
Enumclaw 53 64 51 62 / 90 60 60 60
North Bend 53 65 51 62 / 90 60 70 60
$$
WAZ503-101100-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 54 65 53 64 / 90 40 40 60
Sumas 52 67 52 66 / 90 50 50 80
$$
WAZ506-101100-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50. South
wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 55 65 54 64 / 80 30 40 50
Mount Vernon 54 67 53 65 / 90 40 50 70
$$
WAZ001-101100-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southeast
to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 50 65 50 63 / 70 40 30 40
Eastsound 53 65 52 63 / 80 40 40 50
$$
WAZ510-101100-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 55 66 54 64 / 80 30 40 50
Port Townsend 52 65 52 62 / 70 40 40 60
$$
WAZ511-101100-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 54 67 52 64 / 80 50 40 60
$$
WAZ504-101100-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50. South
wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 54 69 52 65 / 70 50 40 70
Olympia 53 66 52 63 / 70 60 30 70
$$
WAZ512-101100-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light
wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
WAZ514-101100-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 51 63 50 61 / 70 60 40 60
Sequim 50 65 49 61 / 60 50 40 70
$$
WAZ515-101100-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable
to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 50 62 50 62 / 60 70 60 70
$$
WAZ516-101100-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 52 62 51 60 / 70 70 60 60
$$
WAZ517-101100-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind
to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 55 63 54 62 / 90 70 50 70
$$
WAZ513-101100-
Olympics-
209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane
Ridge.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, snow showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 41 50 41 48 / 80 70 60 90
$$
WAZ567-101100-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7000 feet. No snow accumulation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No
snow accumulation.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 44 50 43 50 / 100 70 70 90
$$
WAZ568-101100-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts
a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation. West wind
in the passes around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Light wind in the passes.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Afternoon pass temperatures in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Light wind in the passes.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 47 56 45 56 / 90 50 60 60
Stevens Pass 43 49 41 49 / 90 50 50 60
$$
WAZ569-101100-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
$$
_____
