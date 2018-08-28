WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 27, 2018

_____

936 FPUS56 KSEW 281026

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

325 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-282300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

325 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind around

10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south around

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 80 57 71 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ559-282300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

325 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 80 52 71 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ507-282300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

325 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 76 54 70 / 0 0 10

Everett 76 55 69 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ509-282300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

325 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 79 54 72 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 80 52 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-282300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

325 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 80 56 72 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ555-282300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

325 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 79 56 72 / 0 0 10

Enumclaw 79 53 72 / 0 0 0

North Bend 78 54 72 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ503-282300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

325 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 73 55 67 / 0 0 20

Sumas 78 54 70 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ506-282300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

325 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 69 54 66 / 0 0 10

Mount Vernon 75 53 70 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ001-282300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

325 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 69 51 66 / 0 0 10

Eastsound 70 55 68 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ510-282300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

325 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 69 54 67 / 0 0 10

Port Townsend 69 53 66 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ511-282300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

325 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 82 53 72 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ504-282300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

325 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 83 51 73 / 0 0 0

Olympia 81 50 71 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ512-282300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

325 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

$$

WAZ514-282300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

325 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 70 52 66 / 0 0 10

Sequim 71 52 68 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ515-282300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

325 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 67 49 63 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ516-282300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

325 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 66 52 62 / 0 10 20

$$

WAZ517-282300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

325 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 72 53 66 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ513-282300-

Olympics-

325 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 64 52 59 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ567-282300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

325 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 66 50 58 / 0 0 30

$$

WAZ568-282300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

325 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind in the

passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind

in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 9500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 72 49 66 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 66 50 61 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-282300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

325 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather