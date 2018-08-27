WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 26, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

359 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

359 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 74 55 81 / 10 0 0

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

359 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 74 50 81 / 10 0 0

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

359 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 71 52 77 / 10 0 0

Everett 71 54 76 / 10 0 0

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

359 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 75 52 81 / 10 0 0

Tacoma 75 50 82 / 10 0 0

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

359 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind around

10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 74 54 81 / 10 0 0

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

359 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 74 54 81 / 10 0 0

Enumclaw 73 51 81 / 10 0 0

North Bend 73 51 80 / 10 0 0

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

359 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 73 52 72 / 10 0 0

Sumas 76 51 77 / 10 0 10

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

359 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 69 53 68 / 10 0 0

Mount Vernon 72 51 75 / 10 0 0

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

359 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 72 49 72 / 10 0 0

Eastsound 70 53 69 / 10 0 0

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

359 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 67 52 68 / 10 0 0

Port Townsend 67 51 68 / 10 0 0

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

359 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 76 50 82 / 10 0 0

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

359 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 76 50 83 / 10 0 0

Olympia 75 49 82 / 10 0 0

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

359 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

359 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 70 49 71 / 0 0 0

Sequim 71 49 72 / 10 0 0

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

359 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 69 47 68 / 0 0 0

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

359 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 68 49 69 / 0 0 0

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

359 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 69 52 72 / 10 0 0

Olympics-

359 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet decreasing to 9000 feet in

the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 61 48 65 / 0 0 0

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

359 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 64 47 67 / 10 0 10

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

359 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid 60s. North wind in the passes around

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind

in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10000 feet decreasing to 8000 feet after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 8500 feet in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 64 46 73 / 10 10 10

Stevens Pass 63 45 68 / 10 0 0

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

359 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

