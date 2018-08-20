WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 19, 2018
146 FPUS56 KSEW 200947
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
247 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-202300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
247 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Light wind becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming
northeast around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows near 60. North wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 82 62 84 / 0 10 0
$$
WAZ559-202300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
247 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. North wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 83 57 84 / 0 10 0
$$
WAZ507-202300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
247 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light
wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 77 59 80 / 0 10 0
Everett 79 62 81 / 0 10 0
$$
WAZ509-202300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
247 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs near 80. Light wind becoming
north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming
northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the 80s. Northeast wind
to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming
northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the
day. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 82 58 86 / 0 10 0
Tacoma 82 54 85 / 0 10 0
$$
WAZ556-202300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
247 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs near 80. Light wind becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows near 60. North wind
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 81 61 84 / 0 10 0
$$
WAZ555-202300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
247 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the 80s. East wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the
day. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming west
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 84 61 86 / 0 10 10
Enumclaw 82 55 86 / 10 10 10
North Bend 81 57 85 / 10 10 0
$$
WAZ503-202300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
247 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the 50s to lower
60s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 84 57 80 / 0 10 0
Sumas 86 56 85 / 0 10 0
$$
WAZ506-202300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
247 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. North
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the
70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 74 56 74 / 0 10 0
Mount Vernon 82 55 81 / 0 10 0
$$
WAZ001-202300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
247 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon, Gusts
to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 73 53 74 / 0 10 0
Eastsound 73 56 74 / 0 10 0
$$
WAZ510-202300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
247 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northwest
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the 70s. Light wind
becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 70 56 70 / 0 10 0
Port Townsend 72 55 72 / 0 10 0
$$
WAZ511-202300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
247 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast with gusts to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the 50s to lower
60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 86 55 88 / 0 10 10
$$
WAZ504-202300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
247 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the 80s. Light wind
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. North wind
10 to 20 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s. North wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs
in the 80s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 84 56 88 / 0 10 10
Olympia 84 55 87 / 0 10 10
$$
WAZ512-202300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
247 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Smoke through
the day. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. North
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ514-202300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
247 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 74 53 74 / 0 10 0
Sequim 75 53 74 / 0 10 0
$$
WAZ515-202300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
247 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
Light wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 74 52 74 / 0 10 0
$$
WAZ516-202300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
247 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Smoke through
the day. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming
west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. North
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 79 55 77 / 0 10 0
$$
WAZ517-202300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
247 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of fog in the morning. Smoke through the day. Highs in the
70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke in the evening. Lows in the
50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 73 57 82 / 0 10 0
$$
WAZ513-202300-
Olympics-
247 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Freezing level near
14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Freezing
level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 67 58 69 / 0 10 0
$$
WAZ567-202300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
247 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Freezing level near
14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning.
Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 73 55 74 / 0 10 10
$$
WAZ568-202300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
247 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the 70s. Light wind in the passes.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
Light wind in the passes.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures near 80. Light wind in the passes
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Freezing level near
14500 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning.
Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in
the mid to upper 70s. Light wind in the passes becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 77 55 80 / 10 10 0
Stevens Pass 73 54 77 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ569-202300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
247 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke through the day. A slight chance of
thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
10500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Smoke. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Freezing level near
14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning.
Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
$$
