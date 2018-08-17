WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018
592 FPUS56 KSEW 170949
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
WAZ558-172300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to
mid 80s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows near 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows near 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 74 58 78 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-172300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the 70s. South wind around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to
mid 80s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 74 54 78 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-172300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs near 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Highs near 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 73 55 73 / 0 0 0
Everett 72 56 73 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-172300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
80s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 75 55 79 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 74 54 78 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-172300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind
becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest
wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to
mid 80s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows near 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows near 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 75 57 78 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-172300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to
mid 80s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid to upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 76 56 79 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 74 54 78 / 0 0 0
North Bend 74 54 77 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-172300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to
mid 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Smoke after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 71 56 73 / 0 0 0
Sumas 76 55 78 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-172300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Smoke after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 67 55 69 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 72 53 74 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-172300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light
wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Smoke after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 68 53 70 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 70 55 71 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-172300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 66 54 67 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 65 53 67 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-172300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. East wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to
mid 80s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 74 54 80 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-172300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 75 53 81 / 0 0 0
Olympia 75 53 80 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-172300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ514-172300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light
wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 67 53 69 / 0 0 0
Sequim 67 53 69 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-172300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 65 50 66 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-172300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 63 52 66 / 0 10 0
$$
WAZ517-172300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in
the 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 65 54 67 / 10 10 0
$$
WAZ513-172300-
Olympics-
248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Freezing level
near 13500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Freezing level near
14000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Snow level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Snow level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Snow level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level near
11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 64 52 67 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ567-172300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the afternoon. Freezing level
near 13000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Freezing level near
13500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Snow level near 12000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Snow level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Snow level near 12500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Snow level near 12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 66 50 71 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ568-172300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near
70. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind in the passes
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Light
wind in the passes.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the afternoon. Freezing level
near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 80. Light wind
in the passes.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Freezing level
near 13500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Snow level near 11500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Snow level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Haze and smoke. Snow level near 11500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Snow level near 12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 71 50 74 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 68 49 72 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ569-172300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Freezing level near
14000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Freezing level near
13500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and
snow showers. Haze and smoke. Snow level near 11500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and snow showers. Haze and smoke. Snow level near
11500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and
snow showers. Haze and smoke. Snow level near 11500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and snow showers. Snow level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
$$
