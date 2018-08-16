WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018

343 FPUS56 KSEW 161636

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

936 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-162300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

936 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming

sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 79 57 76 / 0 0 0

WAZ559-162300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

936 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming

sunny. Areas of fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 79 53 76 / 0 0 0

WAZ507-162300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

936 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 76 55 74 / 0 0 0

Everett 76 56 74 / 0 0 0

WAZ509-162300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

936 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming

sunny. Haze and patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 80. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 80 55 76 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 79 53 76 / 0 0 0

WAZ556-162300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

936 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

near 80. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 81 57 77 / 0 0 0

WAZ555-162300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

936 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy fog late in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind around 10 mph

becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 82 56 77 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 80 53 76 / 0 0 0

North Bend 81 54 76 / 0 0 0

WAZ503-162300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

936 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in

the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

70s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 74 56 72 / 0 0 0

Sumas 80 55 77 / 0 0 0

WAZ506-162300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

936 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in

the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 70 55 68 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 76 53 74 / 0 0 0

WAZ001-162300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

936 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog late in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 70 53 69 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 73 56 72 / 0 0 0

WAZ510-162300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

936 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late in the morning then becoming

sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 68 55 68 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 68 54 67 / 0 0 0

WAZ511-162300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

936 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming

sunny. Areas of fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 77 54 76 / 0 0 0

WAZ504-162300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

936 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming

sunny. Haze and areas of fog late in the morning. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 80 52 77 / 0 10 10

Olympia 78 52 76 / 0 0 0

WAZ512-162300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

936 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ514-162300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

936 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog late in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming variable

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 68 52 68 / 0 0 0

Sequim 69 52 69 / 0 0 0

WAZ515-162300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

936 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog late in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 66 49 66 / 0 0 0

WAZ516-162300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

936 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 64 52 65 / 10 10 0

WAZ517-162300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

936 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog late in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 66 54 67 / 10 10 0

WAZ513-162300-

Olympics-

936 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of fog late in the

morning. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 68 52 65 / 0 0 0

WAZ567-162300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

936 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Freezing level near

14000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Freezing level near

13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 73 51 68 / 0 0 0

WAZ568-162300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

936 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Freezing level near

14000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Freezing level near

14000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower 70s. Northwest wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 79 51 73 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 75 51 70 / 0 0 0

WAZ569-162300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

936 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Freezing level near

14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

