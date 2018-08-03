WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018
_____
747 FPUS56 KSEW 031516
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
815 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for the rest of today, tonight, and Saturday.
WAZ558-032300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
815 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs near 70. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming
northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 72 59 76 / 20 20 10
$$
WAZ559-032300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
815 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the
50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.
Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 70 53 75 / 20 20 20
$$
WAZ507-032300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
815 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming
northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light
wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 71 56 74 / 20 20 10
Everett 70 57 73 / 30 10 10
$$
WAZ509-032300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
815 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
near 70. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 72 56 76 / 30 20 10
Tacoma 71 55 76 / 20 10 10
$$
WAZ556-032300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
815 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.
Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 73 59 76 / 30 20 10
$$
WAZ555-032300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
815 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 71 57 75 / 50 20 20
Enumclaw 70 53 74 / 30 20 10
North Bend 70 54 74 / 40 20 20
$$
WAZ503-032300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
815 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 69 57 72 / 30 10 10
Sumas 71 56 76 / 30 10 10
$$
WAZ506-032300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
815 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 67 56 69 / 20 10 10
Mount Vernon 71 55 74 / 30 10 10
$$
WAZ001-032300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
815 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 69 53 71 / 20 10 10
Eastsound 70 56 72 / 20 10 10
$$
WAZ510-032300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
815 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 68 56 68 / 20 10 10
Port Townsend 66 54 68 / 20 10 10
$$
WAZ511-032300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
815 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
near 70. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the 50s. West wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light
wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 71 55 76 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ504-032300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
815 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 72 55 79 / 40 10 10
Olympia 71 54 77 / 30 10 10
$$
WAZ512-032300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
815 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
WAZ514-032300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
815 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to variable
to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 65 53 67 / 20 10 10
Sequim 67 52 69 / 20 20 20
$$
WAZ515-032300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
815 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph
increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 64 50 65 / 20 20 10
$$
WAZ516-032300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
815 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind
to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 63 53 66 / 20 20 10
$$
WAZ517-032300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
815 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
60s. West wind around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 66 54 69 / 20 10 10
$$
WAZ513-032300-
Olympics-
815 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 10000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level
near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 54 45 58 / 30 20 20
$$
WAZ567-032300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
815 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level
near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers
late in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 54 48 61 / 50 20 20
$$
WAZ568-032300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
815 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 10000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. North wind in the passes
around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Snow level near 10500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind in the
passes.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 60 49 66 / 40 20 20
Stevens Pass 56 47 63 / 30 20 20
$$
WAZ569-032300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
815 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
10500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early in the
afternoon. A chance of snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and snow showers in the evening. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.
$$
_____
