WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018
267 FPUS56 KSEW 270347
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for the rest of tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.
WAZ558-271100-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs near
80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 62 87 62 89 / 0 0 0 10
$$
WAZ559-271100-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s to mid 80s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
near 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 55 87 56 89 / 0 0 0 10
$$
WAZ507-271100-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming west to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to
mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 58 83 60 84 / 0 0 0 10
Everett 61 83 62 84 / 0 0 0 10
$$
WAZ509-271100-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind
to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
near 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs near
80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 58 86 60 88 / 0 0 0 10
Tacoma 55 86 57 89 / 0 0 0 10
$$
WAZ556-271100-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 63 88 65 90 / 0 0 0 10
$$
WAZ555-271100-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light wind
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
near 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 59 88 62 90 / 0 10 10 10
Enumclaw 57 85 58 88 / 0 0 10 10
North Bend 56 86 59 88 / 0 10 10 10
$$
WAZ503-271100-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South
wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind
10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 59 81 59 82 / 0 0 0 0
Sumas 59 87 61 89 / 10 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-271100-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. South wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs near 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 58 73 58 75 / 0 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 57 82 59 84 / 0 0 0 10
$$
WAZ001-271100-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.
Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 54 77 54 77 / 0 0 0 0
Eastsound 57 76 57 76 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-271100-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 56 71 57 71 / 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend 55 75 57 75 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-271100-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 55 86 56 89 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-271100-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs near
80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 53 87 55 89 / 0 0 0 0
Olympia 53 86 54 90 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-271100-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ514-271100-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 54 76 55 77 / 0 0 0 10
Sequim 54 76 55 77 / 10 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-271100-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.
Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 51 71 51 71 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-271100-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind
to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 52 68 53 69 / 10 0 0 0
$$
WAZ517-271100-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 53 68 54 70 / 10 10 10 0
$$
WAZ513-271100-
Olympics-
846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Snow level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Snow level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 57 71 57 72 / 10 10 10 20
$$
WAZ567-271100-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Snow level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Snow level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Snow level near 12500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 58 79 60 78 / 20 10 20 10
$$
WAZ568-271100-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Snow level near 12500 feet. West wind in the
passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Snow level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 80. Light wind in the passes.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
until early morning. Snow level near 12000 feet. Northwest wind
in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind in the
passes.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Snow level near 12500 feet. Light wind in the
passes.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 52 83 57 85 / 0 20 20 10
Stevens Pass 55 79 57 79 / 10 20 20 10
$$
WAZ569-271100-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Snow level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and snow showers in the evening. Snow level near 13000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
$$
