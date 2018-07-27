WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

267 FPUS56 KSEW 270347

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

WAZ558-271100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs near

80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 62 87 62 89 / 0 0 0 10

WAZ559-271100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 55 87 56 89 / 0 0 0 10

WAZ507-271100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 58 83 60 84 / 0 0 0 10

Everett 61 83 62 84 / 0 0 0 10

WAZ509-271100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs near

80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 58 86 60 88 / 0 0 0 10

Tacoma 55 86 57 89 / 0 0 0 10

WAZ556-271100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 63 88 65 90 / 0 0 0 10

WAZ555-271100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 59 88 62 90 / 0 10 10 10

Enumclaw 57 85 58 88 / 0 0 10 10

North Bend 56 86 59 88 / 0 10 10 10

WAZ503-271100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 59 81 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

Sumas 59 87 61 89 / 10 0 0 0

WAZ506-271100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 58 73 58 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 57 82 59 84 / 0 0 0 10

WAZ001-271100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 54 77 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

Eastsound 57 76 57 76 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ510-271100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 56 71 57 71 / 0 0 0 0

Port Townsend 55 75 57 75 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ511-271100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 55 86 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ504-271100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs near

80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 53 87 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Olympia 53 86 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ512-271100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

WAZ514-271100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 54 76 55 77 / 0 0 0 10

Sequim 54 76 55 77 / 10 0 0 0

WAZ515-271100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 51 71 51 71 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ516-271100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 52 68 53 69 / 10 0 0 0

WAZ517-271100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 53 68 54 70 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ513-271100-

Olympics-

846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Snow level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 57 71 57 72 / 10 10 10 20

WAZ567-271100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Snow level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 58 79 60 78 / 20 10 20 10

WAZ568-271100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Snow level near 12500 feet. West wind in the

passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 80. Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

until early morning. Snow level near 12000 feet. Northwest wind

in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind in the

passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Snow level near 12500 feet. Light wind in the

passes.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 52 83 57 85 / 0 20 20 10

Stevens Pass 55 79 57 79 / 10 20 20 10

WAZ569-271100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

846 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers in the evening. Snow level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

