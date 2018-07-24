WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 23, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming northwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind around 10 mph becoming

northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 87 62 88 / 0 0 0

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northeast wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 87 56 88 / 0 0 0

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northwest wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 82 58 83 / 0 0 0

Everett 82 60 84 / 0 0 0

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 87 58 88 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 87 55 88 / 0 0 0

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 88 62 89 / 0 0 0

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 86 59 88 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 86 59 87 / 0 0 0

North Bend 86 57 87 / 0 0 0

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 80 58 81 / 0 0 0

Sumas 86 59 87 / 0 0 0

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 74 58 76 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 81 57 82 / 0 0 0

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 78 55 78 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 75 58 76 / 0 0 0

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 73 56 73 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 75 57 77 / 0 0 0

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming north

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming south to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 87 54 90 / 0 0 0

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming northwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 88 54 90 / 0 0 0

Olympia 87 53 90 / 0 0 0

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 76 55 78 / 0 0 0

Sequim 77 56 79 / 0 0 0

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 71 52 75 / 0 0 0

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind around 10 mph

becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 69 52 72 / 0 0 0

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 70 53 73 / 0 0 0

Olympics-

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Snow level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 70 54 71 / 0 0 0

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Snow level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 76 55 78 / 0 0 0

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 80. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Northwest wind

in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 80. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 80. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Snow level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 82 53 83 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 77 53 77 / 0 0 0

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

