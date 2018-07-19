WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

244 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-192300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

244 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 73 55 75 / 0 10 10

WAZ559-192300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

244 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming southeast to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 72 51 74 / 10 10 10

WAZ507-192300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

244 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 71 54 72 / 10 10 10

Everett 70 54 70 / 10 10 10

WAZ509-192300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

244 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 73 53 75 / 10 10 10

Tacoma 73 51 76 / 10 0 0

WAZ556-192300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

244 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 74 56 75 / 10 10 10

WAZ555-192300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

244 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind around 10 mph

becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 74 54 74 / 10 10 10

Enumclaw 71 51 72 / 0 10 10

North Bend 72 52 73 / 10 10 10

WAZ503-192300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

244 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 70 54 71 / 10 10 10

Sumas 72 54 73 / 10 10 10

WAZ506-192300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

244 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 68 54 68 / 10 10 10

Mount Vernon 71 53 72 / 10 10 10

WAZ001-192300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

244 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 69 51 69 / 10 10 10

Eastsound 70 55 69 / 10 10 10

WAZ510-192300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

244 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 68 55 68 / 10 10 10

Port Townsend 66 53 67 / 10 10 10

WAZ511-192300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

244 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 73 51 76 / 0 0 0

WAZ504-192300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

244 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 73 51 77 / 10 0 0

Olympia 73 50 76 / 10 0 0

WAZ512-192300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

244 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

WAZ514-192300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

244 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 66 51 66 / 10 0 10

Sequim 67 50 67 / 10 10 10

WAZ515-192300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

244 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 64 49 66 / 10 10 10

WAZ516-192300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

244 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 64 50 65 / 10 0 0

WAZ517-192300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

244 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 65 53 68 / 10 0 0

WAZ513-192300-

Olympics-

244 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 57 42 56 / 10 0 10

WAZ567-192300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

244 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 58 44 57 / 10 10 10

WAZ568-192300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

244 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the

passes becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Northwest wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind in the

passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 66 47 66 / 10 10 10

Stevens Pass 61 45 60 / 10 10 10

WAZ569-192300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

244 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

