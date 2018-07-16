WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018

262 FPUS56 KSEW 161603

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

902 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-162300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

902 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind around 10 mph

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 92 62 85 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-162300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

902 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 90 53 83 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-162300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

902 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 85 59 81 / 0 0 0

Everett 84 59 80 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-162300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

902 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind around

10 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 91 59 83 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 91 57 83 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-162300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

902 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 91 62 86 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-162300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

902 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light

wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 92 59 84 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 90 56 82 / 0 0 0

North Bend 90 58 83 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-162300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

902 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 84 59 78 / 0 0 0

Sumas 91 59 83 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-162300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

902 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 82 58 76 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 83 57 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-162300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

902 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 84 53 77 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 79 58 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-162300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

902 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 79 57 71 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 79 56 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-162300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

902 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 70s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 90 55 84 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-162300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

902 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 93 55 84 / 0 0 0

Olympia 93 53 84 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-162300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

902 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ514-162300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

902 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming variable

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 81 55 73 / 0 0 0

Sequim 82 55 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-162300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

902 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 74 53 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-162300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

902 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 74 53 68 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-162300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

902 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late in the morning then becoming

sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 71 55 67 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-162300-

Olympics-

902 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Freezing

level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 68 54 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-162300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

902 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 72 54 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-162300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

902 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind in the

passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind in the

passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 81 52 80 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 75 52 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-162300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

902 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

$$

